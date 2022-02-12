The Walking Dead Sneak Peek to Air at Super Bowl Halftime

The Walking Dead is kicking off Part 2 of the Final Season with a big tease during the Big Game. During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring hip-hop headliners Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, AMC will live stream the opening minutes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2. To watch the exclusive (and explosive) sneak peek of the Part 2 premiere, tune in for the special stream on The Walking Dead‘s official Facebook and Twitter. Season 11B premiere “No Other Way” is available to stream early for AMC+ subscribers beginning on February 13, one week before the zombie drama returns to AMC on February 20.

In the second part of The Final Season Trilogy, “The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them,” reads the official AMC synopsis. “Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.”

“I think it’s fair to say there’s an epic start with really big, cool things going on, but also a lot of emotional stuff. So 11B is going to have a pretty different vibe from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season,” executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly about these next eight of a final 16 episodes. “We tend to kind of switch up some variables in every block. We’ll start to open up our world a little bit more and meet some more people and see what’s going on for everybody. And there’s going to be a really fun thriller vibe to the B block that we’ve been enjoying writing.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premieres with “No Other Way” Sunday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. New episodes are available to stream early all season long beginning Sunday, February 13 on AMC+.

