The Walking Dead Fans React to Final Season Part 2 Premiere: “No Other Way”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the first part of The Walking Dead Season 11, but there are no spoilers for Sunday’s early access premiere now streaming on AMC+. The Walking Dead returned with its Final Season Part 2 premiere Sunday on AMC+, and fans are sharing their first spoiler-free reactions to “No Other Way.” The episode, which ComicBook calls a “fresh” and “twisty, action-packed premiere” in our mid-season return review, won’t air on AMC until February 20. AMC+ subscribers are the first to find out what happens when the Part 2 premiere picks up where October’s Part 1 finale, “For Blood,” left off: with a war over Meridian.

The first part of the expanded Final Season (returning February 20 on AMC) ended with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) waging war on the Reapers, the commando “Chosen Ones” serving under Pope (Ritchie Coster). But when Leah (Lynn Collins) kills Pope, pinning his murder on Daryl, she launches the hwacha and fires hundreds of rocket-propelled arrows at Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Back home at Alexandria, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) take charge as the storm-battered community holds off the walker invasion trapping Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) in a quickly-flooding cellar. In “No Other Way,” the Alexandrians fight the dead as the Meridian group fights the living in a premiere twisting the three-part Final Season into a fresh and different direction.

See what fans are saying below. The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2 premiere “No Other Way” is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres February 20 on AMC.

1109 is insane!! My favourite episode of season 11 so far. So glad #TWD is back! 🖤 — Ɩυҽȥ ᥫ᭡ (@lu3z_) February 13, 2022

Wow #TWD Episode 1109 was a mouthful ! There was conflict, walkers obviously, lots of action sequences, and an introduction with a surprising but expected decision by some people !!👏🔥💥💥



Excited for what 11×10 has to offer and it feels nice to have #TWD back !!! 😏🔥💅 — Mohammed M Hoosen🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@HoosenMohammed8) February 13, 2022

Just seen #TWD 11 x 09

Will never, ever give spoilers but OMG and what a gobsmaking WTF 😵😵😵ending!!



Brilliant – No Other Way is a first-after-hiatus episode to rival 6 x 09 No Way Out!#TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead #Caryl

Well done, @angelakang @wwwbigbaldhead @JDMorgan etc! pic.twitter.com/FyMEn8GxP7 — Terry Tyler (@TerryTyler4) February 13, 2022

Season 11 Part 2 Premiere of @WalkingDead_AMC was explosive 🧨

Jammed pack action beginning to end! Greatly written! Tons of surprises! Well done! Wow, I can’t believe this is the very last season of the series! The Walking Dead is Back!!!! 🙌🏾👏🏾🔥🎥#TheWalkingDead #TWDFamily — Tammy Reese Media (@TammyReeseMedia) February 13, 2022

