TWD: Dead City Reveals First Look at Maggie and Negan Spinoff

If The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne series is an "epic love story," the spinoff show partnering Maggie and Negan is an "epic hate story." The Walking Dead: Dead City — renamed from Isle of the Dead — teams frenemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who travel together into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. "The city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror," AMC describes the Walking Dead spinoff, which revealed its first look during the AMC Networks Summit.

"We have two characters who are incredibly distinct from each other," said executive producer Scott M. Gimple, describing Dead City as an "epic hate story" between Maggie and Negan. Both characters will have new looks in the spinoff, which you can see below.

"It's going to take place on the island of Manhattan, which was left to the walkers 12 years ago when they overran Manhattan," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, revealed on Variety's Strictly Business podcast. "The government decided to blow all the bridges and tunnels and just leave the island to the walkers. And it's now 12 years later."

12 years post-outbreak of the zombie virus, a "million-walker herd" is "dominating the streets of Manhattan," forcing the living to traverse the city's rooftops by zip-line.

"Maggie and Negan have to journey onto the island, where there's a small civilian [faction] that lives in Manhattan, above the 10th floor of all the buildings, and they zip-line back and forth above the streets," McDermott teased.

Some of these New Yorkers include Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles), Amaia (Karina Ortiz), Ginny (Mahina Napoleon), Tommaso (Jonathan Higginbotham), and an enigmatic survivor known only as "The Croat" (Zeljko Ivanek).

Eli Jorné (The Walking Dead) created the series and serves as showrunner. Gimple executive produces alongside Cohan and Morgan. The six-episode first season of TWD: Dead City is slated to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2nd on AMC. See ComicBook's guide to the final season.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter and @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.