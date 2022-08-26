The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals Logo

Isle of the Dead has a new title, and AMC is making it official by revealing the logo for The Walking Dead: Dead City. The network on Thursday confirmed the Walking Dead spinoff, which was originally announced in March as Isle of the Dead, had dropped its working title for Dead City. (That would have made the series the first in the Walking Dead Universe franchise not to use the "Walking Dead" branding.) AMC Networks just unveiled via Instagram the updated logo for TWD: Dead City, which follows rivals Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into the dead city of post-apocalyptic Manhattan. See it below.

The logo, which is tagged with graffiti, maintains the withering, all-white font that debuted when AMC announced the spinoff as Isle of the Dead. Below, see the old title treatment (left) for comparison. Both reflect the New York setting, where the series has been filming after production got underway in July in New Jersey.

When announcing the spinoff, AMC described the series: "Isle of the Dead envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, is the creator and showrunner and will executive produce with Cohan, Morgan, and AMC's Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. The six-episode first season will premiere in 2023.

"They kill the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead. Maggie and Negan's story in the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead is incredible," Gimple said of Cohan and Morgan during the live Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special. "And it set the bar for us to try to top it with [Maggie and Negan's spinoff]."

More than a decade into the walker apocalypse, Dead City takes place in a "crumbling and chaotic" New York City with its own cultures and warring factions who traverse the zombie-plagued metropolis by zip line.

"It's a madhouse, and [Maggie and Negan] enter it and get swept up into the madhouse," Gimple said on Talking Dead. "There's a lot of conflict. There's a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are insane. The rats in that city are insane. Eli Jorné is the showrunner, and they're doing incredible work over there right now."

Cohan and Morgan lead a cast that includes previously announced Walking Dead newcomers Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights, Grey's Anatomy) as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek (Law & Order, Madam Secretary) as The Croat, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist, Shining Vale) as Tommaso, and Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny.

Dead City "not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when announcing the series. "It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.