There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)



Below, keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead Season 11 online, where to stream The Walking Dead's first ten seasons, plus everything you need to know about The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Release Date

The Walking Dead Season 11C premieres Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

The first two episodes of Season 11C (Season 11 Episode 17, titled "Lockdown," and Season 11 Episode 18, titled "A New Deal") are available to stream on AMC+ the same night on Sunday, October 2. Following the two-episode premiere, subsequent episodes will be available one week early on AMC+.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 Online



New episodes of The Walking Dead are streaming Sundays on AMC+ in the U.S.; episodes drop Mondays on STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.

Where to Buy The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital

Episodes are available for purchase (priced at $2.99 per HD episode) on Amazon Prime Video. A TV Season Pass, which includes the first 16 episodes and future episodes as they become available, can be purchased in HD for $39.99. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).

What Time Are New Walking Dead Episodes on AMC+?

New episodes are typically available to stream starting at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Sundays on AMC+.

Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead



The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to stream ad-free and on-demand now on AMC+. The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1 and The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2 are also available to watch online on the AMC website by connecting a TV provider.

The first 16 episodes include:

How Many Episodes in Season 11 of The Walking Dead?



There are a total of 24 episodes in The Walking Dead's final season. 16 have aired since 2021; the last eight episodes will conclude with the Walking Dead series finale on November 20, 2022.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Seasons 1-10

The first ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and on STAR on Disney+ in the UK. Currently, only The Walking Dead Season 11 is streaming on AMC+; the service does not carry any episodes from past seasons.

When Will Season 11 of The Walking Dead Be on Netflix?



There is no release date for The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix. Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 won't be available to watch on Netflix until sometime after the complete season has finished airing on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead Cast

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead Season 11C Synopsis

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.



What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on.

Read ComicBook's review of The Walking Dead's last episodes and see more first reactions from critics. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+.

