[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5.] Is this the last time we'll see Rick and Michonne? AMC has released the trailer for the season (or series?) finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which airs March 31. The ominously-titled "The Last Time" features the just-married Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as they infiltrate the CRM base where Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) stashed a dossier containing intel on Alexandria. Now that Jadis is dead, Rick and Michonne's mission is clear: Rick reports to Major General Beale (Terry O'Quinn) for the top-secret Echelon Briefing, and Michonne retrieves the dossier. And then, Michonne says, they finally "go home together."

The footage shows Rick handing himself over to the Civic Republic Military as Michonne dons the blood-red-striped uniform of the Frontliner Corps to sneak into the Cascadia Forward Operating Base, where Beale and the army's top brass have gathered for the CRM Summit. "After this next moment, everything will change," Beale says ominously over glimpses of Rick being pummeled in a fight with another CRM soldier. The trailer also shows footage of Rick and Michonne opening what appears to be caches of the chlorine gas that the CRM used to wipe out the populations of the Omaha Safe-Zone and the Campus Colony.

It all comes to a boiling point after Rick and Michonne told a dying Jadis their plan to burn the CRM to the ground upon Rick receiving the Echelon Briefing, which Okafor (Craig Tate) once said contains "all the info, the whys, the things 90% of our force doesn't know about and 100% of our city doesn't." Secrets that turned Rick's commanding officer, Command Sergeant Major Pearl Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt), into a true believer.

"We are coming for them," Michonne told Jadis. "We're gonna get the dossier. And then the CRM, we're gonna stop them. He's gonna get the Echelon Briefing and find out everything that they do that the city doesn't know about. The city I saw won't stand for what they are, and we're gonna help the city stop them, because the CRM is not the answer. And they must end."

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 6 premieres Sunday, March 31, on AMC and AMC+.