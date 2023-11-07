Philo is sinking its teeth into AMC's Walking Dead Universe. The budget-friendly streaming service — which offers live TV, on-demand streaming, and DVR for $25/month — has added 10 new FAST (free ad-supported television) channels from AMC Networks. Along with the dedicated 24-hour Walking Dead channel (also available on Pluto TV) featuring episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC content from IFC, HIDIVE Anime, ALLBLK, WE tv, and more is now available on the free channels.

Across the 10 AMC Networks FAST channels, Philo subscribers can tune in to watch episodes of Killing Eve, Dark Winds, Comic Book Men, Portlandia, anime favorites, thriller movies, and more.

(Photo: Philo TV)

The 10 new FAST channels are:

The Walking Dead Universe: Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of The Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, BTS moments, and more!

Stories by AMC: Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you've come to love with Stories by AMC. Get access to fan favorites and discover new gems you may have missed.

Portlandia: Put a Bird on It! All your favorite episodes and characters from the Emmy(R) nominated and Peabody Award winning hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, all the time!

All Reality WE tv: Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. If you love reality, you need All Reality WE tv!

ALLBLK Gems: Entertainment that's inclusively, but unapologetically Black. Enjoy the best of ALLBLK, all the time.

IFC Films Picks: Star-studded dramas. Chilling thrillers. Groundbreaking documentaries. The best independent films from IFC Films & IFC Midnight.

All Weddings by WE tv: Brides. Bling. Drama! If you love weddings, then say "I Do" to All Weddings WE tv.

AMC Thrillers: Get your adrenaline pumping with AMC Thrillers – a collection of heart-pounding action/thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Slightly Off by IFC: Slightly Off IFC is the home of the unexpected—from cult favorite sketch series to the offbeat comedic masterworks of the biggest names in comedy. We know "Slightly Off", and we know you'll love it as much as we do.

ANIME x HIDIVE: Love anime? Check out HIDIVE's action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, we've got anime fans like you covered. Come discover your favorite new series with Anime X HIDIVE.

Philo offers 70+ channels — including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, TV One, and more — and 46 additional free channels for $25/month.