The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special Announces Two Major Guests

✖

The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special airing this Sunday on AMC sets two guests from The Walking Dead ahead of its Season 10 finale, adding showrunner Angela Kang and Maggie Rhee actress Lauren Cohan. This "extravaganza" episode hosted by Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick features cast and crew from all three shows of TWD Universe, including The Walking Dead, spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and upcoming two-season limited event series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Fans will learn what's in store for them and everything Dead with the hour-long preview special that launches an 11-week run of all-new Walking Dead content.

Kang and Cohan, along with unannounced special guests, will offer a peek at The Walking Dead's Special Event airing of the original season finale, "A Certain Doom," where Cohan's Maggie returns after several years away. The action-packed October 4 episode pitting Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the survivors against Whisperer Beta's (Ryan Hurst) zombie army will be followed by the series premiere of World Beyond, itself followed by a joint episode of Talking Dead featuring Reedus and Alexa Mansour as guests.

The virtual Walking Dead Universe Preview Special airs Sunday, September 27, at 8:00 PM on AMC. A double-billing of The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond starts Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 PM. The complete schedule for The Walking Dead Universe programming to air every Sunday through early December can be found here.

"I'm so excited to surprise the fans. I know we left Maggie Rhee up in the air and I can't wait to bring this to them," Cohan previously told the AMC Blog of her return in the Season 10 finale. "I've always been a big fan of surprises. My family lives between England and America, so my whole life is about how to make an elaborate plan and not spoil it. [Laughs] I'm really happy. Angela, Scott [M. Gimple, TWD chief content officer] and I have been talking about how we could make this work and everything just aligned. I'm super excited to see what this next chapter of Maggie will be."

Cohan appears in "A Certain Doom" as a special guest and will fully rejoin The Walking Dead as a series regular for the show's eleventh and final season launching in late 2021. She'll first report for filming on The Walking Dead Extended Season 10, six new episodes planned to air early next year on AMC.

For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.