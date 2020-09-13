The Walking Dead Universe Full Schedule: When Do New Walking Dead Episodes Air?

AMC's Walking Dead Universe is returning to life with new episodes starting in October to end a half-year drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The network planned to premiere over 40 weeks of TWD content throughout 2020, including the first half of The Walking Dead's eleventh season, but a change in course shifted the new season to late 2021. Following The Walking Dead's delayed Season 10 finale, now premiering October 4, the current tenth season will extend into early next year with six extra episodes. These all-new episodes will precede the expanded two-year eleventh and final season of the flagship series spanning 24 episodes across 2021 and 2022.

New Walking Dead Universe programming will air each week between September 27 and December 6, starting with The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. The previously announced Talking Dead special hosted by Chris Hardwick features cast and crew from The Walking Dead and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Two marathons featuring past episodes of the main show — the fan-voted Night of the Walking Dead and an encore airing of the first 15 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 — will begin airing Saturday, October 3, in the lead up to the television premiere of the season finale "A Certain Doom."

Season 10 episodes are currently streaming free through AMC, and paid subscribers to AMC Premiere will be able to watch the season finale early when it releases as a platform exclusive on Thursday, October 1.

On October 4, a one-night special event sees back-to-back airings of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Hardwick and special guests will then discuss both episodes on a new installment of Talking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its sixth season premiere, focused on a half-dead Morgan Jones (Lennie James), on October 11.

New episodes from both spinoffs will air together on Sunday nights until Fear's mid-season winter finale on November 29; World Beyond will air its first season finale a week later on December 6.

The full schedule for Walking Dead Universe programming 2020 continues below.