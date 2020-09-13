The Walking Dead Universe Full Schedule: When Do New Walking Dead Episodes Air?
AMC's Walking Dead Universe is returning to life with new episodes starting in October to end a half-year drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The network planned to premiere over 40 weeks of TWD content throughout 2020, including the first half of The Walking Dead's eleventh season, but a change in course shifted the new season to late 2021. Following The Walking Dead's delayed Season 10 finale, now premiering October 4, the current tenth season will extend into early next year with six extra episodes. These all-new episodes will precede the expanded two-year eleventh and final season of the flagship series spanning 24 episodes across 2021 and 2022.
New Walking Dead Universe programming will air each week between September 27 and December 6, starting with The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. The previously announced Talking Dead special hosted by Chris Hardwick features cast and crew from The Walking Dead and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Two marathons featuring past episodes of the main show — the fan-voted Night of the Walking Dead and an encore airing of the first 15 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 — will begin airing Saturday, October 3, in the lead up to the television premiere of the season finale "A Certain Doom."
Season 10 episodes are currently streaming free through AMC, and paid subscribers to AMC Premiere will be able to watch the season finale early when it releases as a platform exclusive on Thursday, October 1.
On October 4, a one-night special event sees back-to-back airings of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale and the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Hardwick and special guests will then discuss both episodes on a new installment of Talking Dead.
Fear the Walking Dead returns with its sixth season premiere, focused on a half-dead Morgan Jones (Lennie James), on October 11.
New episodes from both spinoffs will air together on Sunday nights until Fear's mid-season winter finale on November 29; World Beyond will air its first season finale a week later on December 6.
The full schedule for Walking Dead Universe programming 2020 continues below.
The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special (2020) - Sunday, September 27 at 8:00 PM
Crew of "The Walking Dead," "Fear The Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" discuss.
Night of the Walking Dead Six-Episode Marathon - Saturday, October 3 at 9:00 PM - 4:19 AM
Voting is now open for Night of the Walking Dead, a special six-episode marathon curated by Walking Dead fans. Starting Saturday, October 3, AMC will air one winning episode from six different eras of The Walking Dead: "The Early Days," "Defending the Prison," "The Road to Terminus," "Alexandria Arrival," "The War Against the Saviors," and "Rick's Farewell and the Whisperer War."
The winning episodes, to be revealed on September 18, will air from 9:00 PM to 4:19 AM.
The Walking Dead Season 10 Encore Marathon - Sunday, October 4 at 4:19 AM - 9:00 PM
Starting at 4:19 AM on October 4, the first 15 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will air as part of a marathon leading into the season finale. This marathon includes a Bonus Edition of Season 10 Episode 15, "The Tower," the penultimate episode of the season.
The Tower: 1015 Bonus Edition, presented with new behind-the-scenes content, begins at 7:56 PM.
The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale "A Certain Doom" - Sunday, October 4 at 9:00 PM
Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Premiere "Brave" - Sunday, October 4 at 10:06 PM
On the eve of a celebration, an unexpected message upends Iris and Hope's world view.
Talking Dead Season 9 Episode 16 "Talking Dead On A Certain Doom And Brave" - Sunday, October 4 at 11:21 PM
Norman Reedus and others discuss "The Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."
Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Encore Marathon - Sunday, October 11 at 3:47 AM - 9:00 PM
All 16 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead's fifth season will return to television ahead of the sixth season premiere, "The End Is the Beginning." Included in the marathon is a Bonus Edition of the fifth season finale, "End of the Line," beginning at 7:47 PM.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere "The End Is the Beginning" - Sunday, October 11 at 9:00 PM
Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a bounty hunter stalks him.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2 "The Blaze of Glory" - Sunday, October 11 at 10:15 PM
Hope and Iris disagree on the mission; Felix and Huck pursue the group as Felix confronts his past.
Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 "Welcome to the Club" - Sunday, October 18 9:00 PM
Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat.
WEEKLY: Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 - Starting Sundays at 9:00 PM
New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season and The Walking Dead: World Beyond's first season will air on Sundays starting at 9:00 PM on AMC until Fear goes on hiatus with its mid-season finale on November 29. The first season finale of World Beyond airs a week later on December 6; the two-season limited event series will return in 2021.
