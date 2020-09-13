The Walking Dead Star Appearing on Talking Dead After Season 10 Finale

✖

Talking Dead returns with a leading Walking Dead star and other guests to discuss The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," and The Walking Dead: World Beyond series premiere, "Brave." AMC presents both episodes in a back-to-back airing Sunday, October 4, concluding the Night of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Season 10 marathons that will run consecutively starting October 3. The Chris Hardwick-hosted aftershow for all things Dead, which transformed into a virtual talk show in recent months amid the pandemic, will first air a previously announced Walking Dead Universe Preview Special on Sunday, September 27, featuring cast and crew from all three Walking Dead shows.

The Special Event premiere of The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale will air at 9:00 PM PT on AMC, to be immediately followed by the series premiere of World Beyond at 10:06 PM. The return episode of Talking Dead that will talk "A Certain Doom" and "Brave" will air at 11:21 PM with Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus and other currently unannounced guests.

In the Greg Nicotero-directed season finale previously set for an April premiere, Daryl and other trapped heroes must fight their way out of an overwhelming zombie horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst) to end the Whisperer War. In "Brave," directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) have their world view upended when they receive a message from a scientist working to cure the zombie plague.

"It's going to be an epic battle," Reedus previously told Entertainment Weekly when teasing the season finale. "It's like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle."

"It was a lot of fun to shoot, but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one," he added. "Everyone really had to dig deep because... talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary."

The episode also marks the return of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) to the series and will reveal multiple new characters, including an iron-masked mystery person. Viewers can further expect the season finale to end on what Nicotero has called a "jaw-dropping" cliffhanger setting up the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead.

Subscribers to AMC's paid streaming service will be able to watch The Walking Dead Season 10 finale three days early when the blockbuster episode goes live Thursday, October 1.

