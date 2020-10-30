A Storm Is Brewing in The Walking Dead: World Beyond 105 Exclusive Opening Minutes

The group works together to cross the Mississippi River as a dangerous storm brews in Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Madman Across the Water." When Felix (Nico Tortorella) plots to steer the teens back home around the everlasting tire fire known as the Blaze of Gory, he pressures Elton (Nicolas Cantu) into convincing his friends to abandon their 1,100-mile trek to New York to rescue Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt). While Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) build a boat to navigate the river during a burgeoning storm, a snag forces Elton to relive trauma he's carried since the start of the zombie apocalypse.

In this exclusive opening minutes clip from Sunday's episode, an excerpt from the manuscript penned by Elton's mother (Christina Brucato) warns that the "strongest force in the world is the force of nature." Elton's mother, Amelia, is the pregnant woman who was gunned down by a seven-year-old Hope on the Night the Sky Fell — an accident that also took the life of Esmerelda, Elton's unborn baby sister.

"The episode really tees up something interesting for Elton. We got some glimpses of him [in episode 4]," showrunner Matthew Negrete told EW of Sunday's episode 5. "We revealed that he is claustrophobic and we see some flashes of a little boy hunkering down, looking very scared, and that's a little hint of what's to come in episode 5. So episode 5, I'll say, is a big Elton episode in which we learn a lot more about what went down with him in his past that has formed who he's become."

The episode, directed by Dan Liu (The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead) and scripted by Rohit Kumar (13 Reasons Why), is "really a great emotional episode," Negrete added, "and I'm looking forward to everybody checking that out."

"Madman Across the Water" takes a peek at the onset of the zombie outbreak and introduces a mysterious new character when the latest episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, November 1 at 10:14 pm ET/PT on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.