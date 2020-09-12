The Walking Dead Spinoff Trailer Teases a Zombie Cure

A group of young apocalypse survivors will brave the outside world on a dangerous mission to rescue the scientist developing a cure for the zombie virus in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second spinoff out of the Walking Dead universe. Sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), along with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), will leave behind the security of their campus community in Omaha, Nebraska, on a 1,100-mile journey to New York. That's where the girls' father, renowned biochemist and geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt), works under the watchful eye of the shadowy Civic Republic to cure the unknown zombie virus that has run rampant for a decade.

"Our dad is sharing his knowledge so that there is a cure," Iris says in the latest World Beyond trailer published by Skybound. When Dr. Bennett sends a distress message to his daughters, something security chief Felix (Nico Tortorella) says violates the "four-corners agreement," the four friends journey into the outside world for the first time despite dangers both living and dead.

The kids are under threat from Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), Lieutenant Colonel of the Civic Republic Military, who may be keeping secrets about the mysterious disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from The Walking Dead. In spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) indicated the organization is working to cure the zombie plague when she said the helicopter group's mission is "about the future and rebuilding what we all once had."

"He ostensibly goes off to try and teach the wisdom that he is gaining about what he's discovered in terms of trying to cure this plague, this epidemic, and so he goes off to another community to try to impart his wisdom and help them along," Holt said when revealing first details behind his character at this year's virtual Comic-Con.

Following their limited involvement in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, CRM plays a "huge part" in World Beyond, a two-season limited event series from creators Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

"They're a constant presence in this story," Gimple said at Comic-Con. "They're a huge presence in this story, and it explains a lot towards what we've seen on the other shows and it invites new questions. There's a lot we're going to learn."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, October 4, on AMC following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.