The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x04 Recap With Spoilers

The group continues on their journey, contemplating where in New York the Civic Republic will be located in New York. Silas is suddenly an optimist who is confident they will figure it out. They have ideas about how the group might be spread out and why they stay hidden. Felix explains they must not be too bad because Nebraska's camp and Portland's camp all trade with the CRM. Felix wants to turn up to Omaha because of their water supply. They plan on how to change the kids' minds. Meanwhile, Iris finds a fence which is gating off an old high school building. They head inside. The Walking Dead: World Beyond's logo takes the screen. In the past, high school students have a fun moments and one snaps a picture. Iris is looking at that picture in a year book. Elton and Silas are going to use big trophies to collect rain. They spend time looking through the school for supplies, finding silly glasses and other things high school kids used to wear. Huck tries to get some perspective and information out of Hope.

In the past, Hope argues with her dad about not showing up for her. He was in the middle of cracking some info about "advance immunology." He also thought maybe if she had time to sit and think about her bad choices, she'd be less likely to set off stink bombs to get out of school. She explains that she worked on her stink bombs for two weeks. She implies that he must think he wasted his time picking her to raise because she is not as valuable as Iris. Her father describes how she and Iris were inseparable and essentially reminds her he wants to see her success. She reveals the way she made the stink bombs and he is somewhat impressed. Now, Huck and Hope have to find a certain part of the school for resources. Elsewhere, Felix and Elton pick locks and get into classrooms. Elton explains his reasoning for going on this trip and explains he is getting to know Hope and Iris very well. He finds some iodine which can be used to purify water. Back in the hallway, they find a trail of blood. Silas and Iris don't answer a radio call so they go investigate. A walker tries to crawl out of a classroom but something pulls it back in.

Iris and Silas find what was a party at the school's gym. They decide to head to the teacher's lounge for supplies but find themselves locked into the gym and their walkie's battery has gone bad. In the past, Hope tries to reason with her dad about going to work with the Civic when he doesn't know where they're taking him. He trusts them and wants to teach more people to help rebuild the world. "This isn't the end," he insists. "If it was, it'd be easy. But it's not. We still got a shot. I'm gonna take it." Hope breaks down. She promises she'll be better. He insists he's not going on this trip because of her. He has a lot to talk to her about, "big stuff, not bad stuff," but he's saving it for when he gets back. He did find a way to communicate with them, though.

Felix and Elton search for the walker or whatever caused the bloody trail. They find a walker stuffed in a locker, which triggers some flashbacks for Elton. Felix tries to use his breakdown as a moment to convince him to go back. He pulls out his full black tattoo and explains that it's to remind himself of everything he has ever lost, which includes his parents and friends. He doesn't want to lose anyone else. In the gym, Silas and Iris determine they're going to have to try to get past the empty. He found canned soda, something Iris has never had before. Iris has a philosophical moment about how she lives her life. Ultimately, she decides she'd love to have had more dances. They talk about art and then Silas shares the music he listens to, it was his grandma's favorite. Elsewhere, Huck and hope come across a wolf.

Iris fantasizes about dancing. Silas doesn't think it's as glamorous as she thinks. She wants him to teach her dance. he claims he doesn't remember but she demands they do it together. They stumble at first but ultimately have fun stepping and dancing together. Meanwhile, the wolf has Hope and Huck trapped in a classroom. They think the wolf is protecting its young in the classroom. Felix and Elton find Silas and Iris. The door won't open. Felix is going to go kill the empty and he advises them to stay put while he does.

Hope starts to ponder if her father was trying to protect her by not providing information. Her and Huck find a pantry full of food. An empty with only one leg is in the room. In the gym, the wolf starts trying to come through a vent. Iris and Silas declare they have to try to kill the empty. They lead it into the gym and then run away from it. They use a flare to light a hallway and end up running from more empties. One gets into the room where they have holed up. Meanwhile, Huck and Hope are stockpiling food. They hear Iris calling out for help from the other side of a door. They try to open it. The walker approaches Silas and Iris and Silas finally steps up. He kills it and then his flashbacks make him really mad so he kills one with his bare hands, beating its face in. The rest of the group enters the room. Elton tries to stop him but gets shoved away. Felix puts down a separate empty before getting Silas to stop. "I'm sorry," Silas says.