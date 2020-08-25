The West Wing Cast Reuniting for HBO Max Special Ahead of Election

✖

HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin on Tuesday announced that, for the first time in 17 years, the cast of the hit drama series would reunite with Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote debuts on the streaming service this fall. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The creative team and cast organized the production to raise awareness for and support the mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama, founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will donate When We All Vote.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote shoots over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles in early October. The West Wing stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. In addition to the participation of the original series cast members, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote also features special guest appearances, including a special message from Michelle Obama, among others. HBO Max will announce additional cast members in the coming weeks.

The stage production connects Sorkin with his roots in the theatre as the playwright of acclaimed productions A Few Good Men, The Farnsworth Invention, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Sorkin will write original exclusive material for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, and Schlamme will serve as director of the production.

Sorkin says in a press release, “Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”

“With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

Casey Patterson Entertainment, in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, will produce A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme, and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is a co-executive producer. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols.

