After the Season 3 Finale, I’m Convinced 1 House of the Dragon Character Will Get a Better Fate Than in the Book

House of the Dragon Season 3’s finale leaves a few dead characters in its wake — some of whom deviate from Fire & Blood in their final moments — but it offers hope for an emerging fan-favorite. With Season 3’s last episode featuring the First Battle of Tumbleton, casualties were to be expected heading into its run. Ulf’s betrayal ensures that both sides suffer them, and viewers can anticipate more losses in House of the Dragon Season 4. After all, the final outing will need to determine who sits on the Iron Throne. That’s not going to be decided peacefully.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, we’ll be bidding farewell to quite a few major players when the Game of Thrones spinoff returns. Following the House of the Dragon Season 3, however, I’m more confident that one character will live to see the end of the Dance of the Dragons. His survival in the latest chapter bodes well for him, as does a subtle book change. I’m hoping I’m right, as he’s one of the few characters who deserves to live beyond the war. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episodes 1-8.

Gwayne Hightower Survives Against All Odds Again in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 8

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

Gwayne Hightower takes on a bigger role in House of the Dragon Season 3, and he’s quickly becoming a favorite among the show’s fan base. His increasing realization that the Dance isn’t worth the cost of lives — and his baffled reactions to the behavior of characters like Criston Cole and Ormund Hightower — makes him all too relatable. His protective bond with Daeron also makes fans want to root for him. It’s a huge relief that he survives the First Battle of Tumbleton in the most recent installment, despite nearly being in Silverwing’s line of fire. Daeron’s fate might be ambiguous, but Gwayne is seen waking up amid the wreckage.

It’s not the first time he’s outlived viewer expectations. In Fire & Blood, Gwayne dies during the Fall of King’s Landing — meaning the TV character could’ve been gone by Season 3, Episode 2. The writers sending him off with Criston Cole saves him from that fate, but it gives him another near-death encounter to contend with. It’s only because Gwayne has the sense to leave Criston behind that he’s not caught up in the carnage of the Butcher’s Ball. And now, Gwayne remains alive after another massive battle that seemed likely to kill him. Hope is a dangerous thing in the Game of Thrones franchise. However, his continued luck makes me think he’ll still be standing when the dust of the Dance settles.

Gwayne’s Continued Survival Gives Me Hope He’ll Have a Better Fate in Game of Thrones’ TV Universe

Image via HBO

House of the Dragon is keeping Gwayne alive far beyond his book counterpart, and that makes me think this could be a permanent change to his character arc. If the series wanted to give him a more epic send-off while still having him perish, it could have done so already. The First Battle of Tumbleton provided the prime opportunity, but instead, the series chose to have him survive yet again. It seems pointless for the show to keep this up, only to reverse it later on. It makes me hopeful that it has better things in store for Gwayne than Fire & Blood outlines. And another detail further convinces me of it: House of the Dragon‘s decision to cut certain characters.

House of the Dragon’s Cut Characters Bode Well for Alicent’s Brother

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

Gwayne’s continued survival already bodes well for his character, but there’s another clue that he’ll live to see the end of the prequel series. In George R.R. Martin’s source material, Ormund Hightower has three sons and a daughter. That gives him multiple heirs to leave Oldtown to. They aren’t seen or mentioned in House of the Dragon. Gwayne is the heir to the seat of House Hightower instead, giving his survival a purpose if it sticks. Gwayne may inherit Oldtown after the war is decided, and given his willingness to negotiate for peace, that would be ideal. Only time will tell if that’s where the series is headed, but the finale makes a good case for it. The show clearly seems to be saving him for something, and that’s the most obvious direction his story could go in.