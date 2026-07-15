The Westies, Narcos Creator Reveals What Crime TV Fans Can Expect From New “Gritty” Series

When Narcos premiered on Netflix back in 2015, no one could have predicted that its Pablo Escobar star Wagner Moura would be an Oscar nominee in a decade, or that it would give the . Now, the team that delivered that crime epic has their next one for audiences with the MGM+ crime drama The Westies. Set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s New York, the series follows the lives of two childhood friends who went different ways, with J. K. Simmons’ Eamon Sweeney leading the Westies gang and Titus Welliver as an NYPD officer who has a history with the group.

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Speaking with ComicBook, The Westies co-creator (and Narcos co-creator) Chris Brancato opened up about how the two shows compare, and why he hopes it leads to fans of the Netflix hit leaping over to check out the new series. For Brancato, it’s all about these shows detailing the “secret history” of criminal groups that people already know, or maybe don’t, with Narcos unraveling the myth of Pablo Escobar and now The Westies looking at a different kind of empire.

“Looking at the secret history of these criminal groups, be it Pablo Escobar in Colombia or the Westies in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, is always interesting to people,” Brancato said. “You’re getting to see the what really goes on, the characterizations that make these ‘bad guys’ interesting. So I’m hopeful that people will get the same feeling that they got from Narcos, that they’re entering a world that they haven’t seen before, that they’re falling in love with characters, and they’re seeing great acting and great production design and great direction.”

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Brancato revealed a secret weapon that they crafted when creating Narcos that he thinks helped propel it to the status it achieved on Netflix: they forced the audience to really pay attention by having the actors speak Spanish.

“I knew that when we did Narcos, the fact that it was set in Colombia, the fact that Escobar and his cohorts actually spoke Spanish, and you had to read the subtitles to see what they were saying, gave that show a kind of gritty verisimilitude, and I think that The Westies does the same thing. It puts you there in 1980 New York. And whether you were there or not, you feel the sense of the streets and New York City is changing, and they’re building the Javits Center right on the Westies‘ home turf. So hopefully audiences will feel the same about Westies as they did about Narcos.”

The good news for Narcos fans who want to jump into The Westies is that two episodes have already premiered and are currently streaming on MGM+