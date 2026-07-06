Netflix’s Masterpiece Crime Franchise is Officially Dead After 6 Seasons, in New Update

One of the best crime dramas that Netflix has ever produced has finished after six seasons. Netflix has released some great crime dramas over the years, and the streaming service has become the home to several beloved series. This includes true-crime dramas, both documentaries and fictional outings, true-story fictional biopics, with Mindhunter as the best example of that, and more. However, when it comes to telling a fictionalized version of a real-life criminal mafia boss, nothing really hit the levels of Narcos. However, in a new interview, co-creator Chris Brancato said that the series is officially finished after six seasons.

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“One could argue every single crime show [of mine] since Narcos is another iteration of Narcos,” Brancato told Deadline. “For sure, we have a few things cooking that are in the crime genre that will give Narcos a run for its money. I specifically attended to the Pablo Escobar portion of Narcos, and that story is told, as far as I’m concerned.”

Narcos Remains a Highlight of Netflix’s Original Crime Dramas

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Chris Brancato and Michael Panes are working on a new gangster soap opera called The Westies, which will premiere on MGM+. The two men sat down to talk about the show with Deadline, and that is when they mentioned Narcos, the Netflix franchise that told the story of Pablo Escobar. What Brancato did with Narcos was impressive, as he mixed a stylized, documentary aesthetic with some incredibly great acting and an attention to historical accuracy.

Wagner Moura starred as Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord and leader of the Medellín Cartel. The first two seasons showed his rise and fall, while the DEA set out to bring him down. Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal starred as the DEA agents tasked with taking Escobar down. Pascal stayed on board for the third season, as he set out to bring down the Cali Cartel, led by Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela (played by Damián Alcázar).

There were only three seasons of Narcos, but then Netflix moved on and greenlit Narcos: Mexico, which premiered in 2018. This series had a cast that included Michael Peña as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, as he set out to bring down Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the head of the Guadalajara Cartel. That series also lasted for three seasons and ended in 2021. Narcos was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and three Primetime Emmy nominations as well. Narcos: Mexico was nominated for two International Emmy Awards.

It has been five years since the Narcos series has been on the air, but fans have still been wondering if it would return. With Chris Brancato moving to MGM+, he isn’t going to make another season or series from this world for Netflix. He said as much in the interview, admitting there are no more stories in that world he wants to tell. However, Panes joked that they could always return after humans populate Mars and create a new series called Narcos: Mars.

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