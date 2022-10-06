The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO

It's time to take another vacation to the White Lotus. HBO's surprise hit series The White Lotus earned a ton of critical acclaim upon its release and has went on to win multiple Emmy awards, so it came as no surprise that the network opted to turn what was supposed to be a limited affair into an anthology title. So writer and director Mike White is bringing The White Lotus back for a second season later this month, with the new installment taking place at an entirely different White Lotus resort with a mostly new cast.

On Thursday, HBO debuted the first official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2, showing off the Italian locale and sharing footage of the Season 2 cast. You can check it out in the video below!

Jennifer Coolidge is returning for The White Lotus Season 2, once again playing Tanya McQuoid, the role for which she earned an Emmy last month. The rest of the Season 2 cast include Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Series creator Mike White wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season. David Bernard and Nick Hall joined White as executive producers, with Mark Kamine serving as co-executive producer and Timothy Stormer taking on the role of co-producer. White is set to write and direct every episode of Season 2.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

The first season of The White Lotus stars Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The series also features Kekoa Kekumano, Lukas Gage, Alec Merlino, Christie Volkmer, Jon Gries, and Molly Shannon.

The White Lotus Season 2 arrives on HBO and HBO Max on October 30th.