The Winchesters Showrunner Robbie Thomas Teases Secrets, Whats Next With the Akreda (Exclusive)

This week's episode of The Winchesters saw the team take on another unusual monster, but also revealed a few things — namely a major connection to the Akreda and that there are some secrets being kept among the team as well. Now, series showrunner Robbie Thompson teases that these secrets could end in tears — as well as the connection music has to this season's big threat.

Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of The Winchesters, "You're Lost Little Girl", below.

In the episode, the team finds themselves dealing with the Bori Baba, an entity that they are unfamiliar with and that isn't from the Lawrence, Kansas part of the world. It prompts Latika to reach out to a contact back home for help, but viewers soon find out that while the team believes that Latika's parents are dead, that may not exactly be the case. And later, it's revealed that pirate radio DJ Rocking Roxy has a connection to the Akreda and the great tunes she's spinning may have a more sinister intention. It's a lot to unpack and Thompson told ComicBook.com that while the secrets being kept may not end well, we will find out more about them very soon.

"Look, typically when people are withholding information, it usually ends in tears and certainly, it's something that we found a lot on the mothership when secrets were kept between the boys and that's certainly something that we're going to see happen to all of our characters," Thompson said. "Specifically with Latika, though, we're going to be unpacking her history over the course of this full season and we'll learn a lot more about her in Episode 6."

And as for Roxy and the Akreda? He says they are formidable foes — and that pirate radio signal is a very big deal.

"The Akreda and Roxy are definitely formidable foes," Thompson said. "The demons are afraid of them. Our heroes are going to have to put it all on the line if they're going to survive this first season."

He continued, "There's something that's going to be revealed about that actual pirate radio signal in subsequent episodes, but it was a way, we really wanted in early, when we first started talking about this, we really wanted, as much as we could afford, anyways, the music to be a character on the show and this was a way to really fuse it into the plot of our show while not casting any judgement on the good or evil nature of any '70s songs."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.