ThunderCats Returning in New Animated Series on Cartoon Network

The ThunderCats are headed to Cartoon Network in a new animated series called ThunderCats Roar!

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network revealed the first footage from the series as well as the new key art, which gives fans a good idea of the tone ThunderCats Roar is going for. If you’re a fan of Teen Titans GO‘s humor and lighthearted art style, you should love ThunderCats Roar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the world that they built lends itself really well to comedy because of how silly and crazy and outlandish those ideas are and some of those settings are,” says producer Victor Courtright in the exclusive behind-the-scenes video above. “But at the same time, it wouldn’t be ThunderCats if it didn’t have super cool action elements because that’s what people came back to. It’s very much something that we want to lean on. So with the new show, we’re not walking away from the action in any bit. Every step we take towards comedy, we take two more towards really cool action scenes and explosions and lasers and actions effects.”

The franchise started in animation with the now iconic ThunderCats series that ran from 1985 to 1989. Since then it has spawned numerous toys, comic books, and even a second animated series in 2011. Now a whole new generation gets to experience these heroes first hand.

You can find the official description of the new series below, and the key art can be seen in the image above.

“Staying true to the premise of the original series, Lion-O and the ThunderCats — Tygra, Panthro, Cheetara, Wilykat, and Wilykit — barely escape the sudden destruction of their home world, Thundera, only to crash land on the mysterious and exotic planet of Third Earth. Lion-O, the newly appointed Lord of the ThunderCats, attempts to lead the team as they make this planet their new home. A bizarre host of creatures and villains stand in their way, including the evil Mumm-Ra, Third Earth’s wicked ruler who will let nothing, including the ThunderCats, stop his tyrannical reign over the planet.”

ThunderCats Roar stars Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Lion-O and Wilykat, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Cheetara and Wilykit, Patrick Seitz (Justice League Action) as Tygra and Mumm-Ra, and Chris Jai Alex (Star Wars: Battlefront II) as Panthro.

ThunderCats Roar will hit Cartoon Network in 2019.