Tiger King: Carole Baskin Now Has a Bobblehead

Carole Baskin now his her own toyline – kind of. After appearing in Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness and subsequently becoming an overnight celebrity, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created bobbleheads for both Baskin and her husband Howard, both of which were prominently featured in the record-breaking docuseries. Announced over the weekend, National Bobblehead museum founder Phil Sklar said he knew the duo had to become bobbleheads the second he watched the series.

"We’re always thinking of ideas for unique and fun new bobbleheads,” Sklar – co-founder and CEO of the outfit – said in a statement. “As soon as we saw Carole and Howard, we knew that talking bobbleheads would be perfect.”

Baskin added the fact she was thrilled to be turned into a bobblehead and didn't hesitate to jump at the opportunity. “I never dreamed I would become a bobblehead, but I laughed out loud when Phil Sklar from Bobblehead Hall of Fame contacted us and I thought ‘sure, let’s have some fun with this in the midst of this difficult time’” she added. Howard’s immediate reaction was “what a totally different way to build awareness of the Big Cat Public Safety Act – let’s do it!”

The bobbleheads will only be available through the museum's online store and currently run $25 each plus shipping.

Baskin has voiced her displeasure in how the producers of Tiger King portrayed her and her husband and has done very few interviews since the series first aired. One interview she did do, however, was a fake interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, something orchestrated by a popular prank YouTuber.

“I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank," Baskin said about the prank. "It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean-spirited.”

Netflix's description for the record-breaking docuseries can be read below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.