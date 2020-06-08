Netflix's Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Pleads for Donald Trump to Grant Him a Miracle, Claims He's Dying in Prison

Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. continues to serve his time in jail for animal abuse and the alleged plot to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. While his sentence is far from over, Joe Exotic believes that he may not be long for this world, and that his time in jail is bringing his life to an end. Last week, the former "zoo" owner wrote a letter to all of his fans, saying that he's not going to make it much longer, asking if his husband Dillon Passage is still married to him or not, and wondering why those in jail aren't given a voice to fight against abuse.

It's a strange letter through and through, the kind of strange that could only come from Joe Exotic. After acquiring a copy of the letter, TMZ published it in its entirety online.

"My soul is dead, I struggle everyday to hold on to what little hope I can find," Exotic wrote in the letter. "They keep me locked down 24/7 with no phone, email or commissary and you will never understand the mental abuse this does to a person. I don't even know if I'm married anymore. Seems everyone is so busy making money and being famous I don't even get a letter from Dillon. Everyone sends pictures of him having fun and all but as a person screaming for help I am asking you to stop. Please stop."

On the next page of the letter, Exotic explains that his medical conditions aren't being adequately treated while in jail, and that he believes his life will end in just a matter of months.

"As most people know, I was born with CVID (not COVID-19) and [hypogammaglobulinemia] and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January. I'm losing weight, sores won't heal, I'll be dead in 2-3 months. It's like I have been sent to death row. They stopped all of my medication except one. This place is hell on earth."

Exotic also uses the letter to ask people like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and President Trump to help get him out of the situation he's in.

While people have stopped talking about Joe Exotic and Tiger King for the most part, there are several different adaptations of his story in the works. One project has cast beloved actor Nicolas Cage to portray the controversial big cat owner.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.