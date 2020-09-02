Tiger King's Joe Exotic Launching Underwear Line Featuring His Face

✖

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a slew of federal charges stemming from the murder-for-hire plot well documented in Netflix's Tiger King. Even while behind bars, Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — has launched his own apparel line, hoping to scrounge up some extra change while his brand is still fresh. The initial batch of merchandise sold out in hours earlier this year and now, a second round is on the way — though it may not include items you'd expect.

Come Thursday, the Odaingerous store — the exclusive provide of Exotic's apparel line — will release a wave of underwear bearing the zookeeper's likeness. TMZ has pictures of the entire line, though it looks like a handful of designs will be introduced for both men and women. There's a leopard print design with Exotic's face on the crotch, and a fire red tiger design. For those who hope to be more subtle, there's also a plain black design with a bright orange waistband.

After Exotic became a household name earlier this year due to the popularity of the series, the controversial reality television star wrote a letter to his team revealing the prison he was being held in wouldn't allow him to write back to all of the fans that have been writing in to him.

"I am so sorry you have to get a letter like this, this prison is doing everything to keep me from talking, so they have cut off me responding to each letter personally by only allowing 15 letters out a week," Exotic said at the time. "Hell I get 25 per day in so my legal team will be copying this to send to you, I do get to read your letters, thank you for your love, your kind words, and your support. Please keep my story alive and please keep asking our dear president to make this right and pardon me. I will continue to advocate for a fair and honest justice system for years to come. The world came together on its own to support a gay redneck and his husband so I know the world still has hope. "One Nation One World," Be my voice."

