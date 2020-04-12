Tiger King: Some Participants Have Yet to Watch Documentary

A new episode of Tiger King is live on Netflix today and it revealed that some of the cast hasn’t seen the series yet. Tiger King and I is hosted by Joel McHale and he talked to all the principal players in the documentary. Erik Cowie is a familiar face for fans of Joe Exotic’s previous adventures. He was the first one to admit that he hadn’t seen the entire docs-series. In fact, he said that he was going to have to make time to see it after all this attention. But, the fame comes as a double-edged sword for Cowie as people are quick to ridicule. He’s having trouble walking through the parking lot of a Wal-Mart without people getting out their phones to snap a video of him.

“I haven’t seen it, [chuckling I really haven’t,” Cowie said. “Ten minutes…No! No. And I need to because, uh, that way, I can have some semblance of ammunition for, you know, some of the things that come out of people’s mouths. Or the me-mes or memes or whatever they’re called. Uh, you know, I…I don’t know where they’re coming from or what…You know, so no I haven’t seen it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

McHale is absolutely flabbergasted that he hasn’t seen that much of it. The actor jokes, “You need to tell Jeff and Lauren to give you a couple of hours off to start in on this thing.”

Tiger King: Where Are They Today? Find out now with the all-new aftershow: The Tiger King and I pic.twitter.com/JB84nPx77b — Netflix (@netflix) April 12, 2020

Cowie mentioned that he’s had some time to reflect on all the stuff that happened while he was in Joe Exotic’s orbit. “It’s been in the back of my head. I think about it a lot,” he began. “A lot of times when we put cats down and…And… They used me because just by my appearance, or my voice, you know, uh, I could get a cat up the side of a cage where we can dart it and tranquilize it, so they could be put down. You know, those cats trusted me up until the end and somehow, I swear it’s like, ‘Dude, you let me down.’ I could see it in their face and their eyes. That sort of thing.”

Netflix describes Tiger King as:

“Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

The Tiger King and I (and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness) are now streaming on Netflix.