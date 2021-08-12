Titans Season 3 Reveals Shocking Death of SPOILER

✖

Titans season 3 does not wait to shift into overdrive, and you won't even make it through the first episode before you encounter one of the show's more shocking elements. DC is tackling a fan-favorite storyline from the comics this season, as fans will see how Jason Todd transforms from Robin into the anti-hero Red Hood and what role The Joker plays in Jason's story. Titans has never had an issue with going dark in the past, and when you factor in how heavy the source material regarding Red Hood is, you have an idea of what you're in for. That includes the death of a huge character early in the season however that you will not be expecting, and we're here to break down what happened.

Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Titans season 3 episode 1, so if you haven't watched the episode yet you've been warned. We good? Good, now let's get to it.

During the episode, we see that Jason Todd gets a lock on Joker's whereabouts, and though Batman tells him to stand down, Todd takes a hit of something in an inhaler and then heads in any way. He then finds the location is an old theme park of some kind, and that's when he is killed by the Joker in an absolutely brutal way, though fans of the comics will be familiar with how it goes down.

Later we see Dick Grayson in the Batcave and when he finds Bruce Wayne he is on the floor getting something off the floor. Through their conversation, it is revealed that he was cleaning all of the blood out of the suit, and he still couldn't get it all out. Bruce and Dick have some exchanges and an argument at one point and then they part ways.

When we see Bruce later, he comes into Dick's room and throws a crowbar on the ground, saying "he started it. I ended it". Dick asks "ended what Bruce", and Bruce says "but do you know what he was doing as I caved in his skull? He was laughing. He laughed at me because he won. You and Barbara were right. It's all a game I should've stopped playing a long time ago. It's over for me now, it's over."

Bruce then says "You see things I don't. You saw that Jason was in trouble, that he was involved in something. Because you care more than I did. The city is yours now. Save it. Do what I couldn't Be a better Batman." Dick chase after him but Bruce disappears.

So, The Joker is dead and Batman killed him, and now The Titans have to try to save Gotham. Will Dick become the next Batman? We'll just have to wait and see, but that episode will definitely have people talking.

What did you think of the death of Joker? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Titans and DC with me. onTwitter @MattAguilarCB!