Tokyo Vice Season 2 Finale Gets Surprising Update From Author

Author Jake Adelstein has a surprising — and potentially disappointing — about the upcoming Season 2 finale of the Max series Tokyo Vice. Over the weekend, Adelstein, who wrote Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan on which the series is based upon, too to social media to note that there "will be no cliffhanger" as Season 2 concludes: "It all comes to an end."

"A public service announcement from the crew of #TokyoVice. Season 1 had 8 episodes. This season: 10 episodes. 2 more to go. The next episode before the finale is on March 28th my 55th birthday. There will be no cliffhanger. It all comes to an end," Adelstien wrote.

As it stands, what Adelstein's update means for the critically acclaimed series is unclear. Tokyo Vice has not yet been renewed for a third season by the streamer despite its popularity, though that doesn't mean it won't be. That said, the idea that Season 2 may end on a definitive note could suggest that the entire story wraps up with the season finale. Fans will simply have to wait and see.

What is Tokyo Vice about?

The series' official description from HBO Max reads as follows: "Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein's non-fiction, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein's (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late 90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem."

"We could not be more excited to bring the passionate fans of the show another season to continue this intriguing and suspenseful crime story set in one of the most vibrant and beautiful cities in the world," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said in a statement.

Creator J.T. Rogers added, "Writing and then making the first season of TOKYO VICE with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience. So, I'm over the moon that we get to keep going. I can't wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come!"

"The phenomenal viewer response in both the U.S. and Japan has been so gratifying," said Executive Producer Alan Poul. "Making the show, and keeping it authentic, has been a genuine labor of love on the part of our dedicated cast and crew, and we're thrilled to be able to carry the story forward."