Tom Holland Fans Celebrating Fourth Anniversary of Viral Lip Sync Battle Video
May 7, 2017 was the day Twitter changed forever. Four years ago today, Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared on MTV's Lip Sync Battle and provided the content for one of the most viral videos to ever hit the internet. At the time, Holland was a relatively new actor to Hollywood, still a few months away from the release of his first solo MCU movie in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The rising star put it all on the line, lip-syncing Rihanna's "Umbrella" and, well...the rest is history. The dance, costume, and choreography from the Spider-Man star ended up being the perfect recipe for a mega-viral video, one Holland fans are still celebrating four years later.
"I loved doing Lip Sync Battle, but I regret it so much," Holland joked about the appearance in 2018. "But what about Zendaya for Lip Sync Battle? I mean, come on."
Just Leaving This Here
4 years ago today tom holland’s legendary lip sync battle aired for the first time. i’ll leave this here. pic.twitter.com/fgTJb2t4xR— jules (@webshootrs) May 7, 2021
Iconic
it’s really been 4 years since we saw tom holland's iconic lip sync battle. pic.twitter.com/5R6hUWFlaB— ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) May 7, 2021
Must-Watch Every Time
every time tom holland's lip sync battle umbrella pops up, i will always watch the whole thing, and it will always be the highlight of my day— Jesslyn 💯 (@squishybelle) May 5, 2021
Happy Birthday
happy four years to tom holland’s iconic lip sync battle 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tukp7xDO0o— mj (@tomholldaya) May 7, 2021
Obsessed
my obsession with tom holland lip sync battle is getting out of hand help me— sophie | CHECK PINNED (@buckyosco) May 7, 2021
No Thoughts
no thoughts just tom holland performing umbrella for lip sync battle pic.twitter.com/gjPqQLE1Ki— ًsaara (@trcherouspidey) May 7, 2021
Never Forget
Tom Holland's Lip Sync Battle, a fact you'll never forget☔️ pic.twitter.com/q9ntS4F3sI— Benji 〇 ° (@drizzleholland) May 7, 2021
Holland's next Spidey flick — Spider-Man: No Way Home — is currently set for release on December 17th.