Tom Holland Fans Celebrating Fourth Anniversary of Viral Lip Sync Battle Video

May 7, 2017 was the day Twitter changed forever. Four years ago today, Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared on MTV's Lip Sync Battle and provided the content for one of the most viral videos to ever hit the internet. At the time, Holland was a relatively new actor to Hollywood, still a few months away from the release of his first solo MCU movie in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The rising star put it all on the line, lip-syncing Rihanna's "Umbrella" and, well...the rest is history. The dance, costume, and choreography from the Spider-Man star ended up being the perfect recipe for a mega-viral video, one Holland fans are still celebrating four years later.

"I loved doing Lip Sync Battle, but I regret it so much," Holland joked about the appearance in 2018. "But what about Zendaya for Lip Sync Battle? I mean, come on."

