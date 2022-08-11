Tony Hawk Debuts on Middlemost Post in Exclusive New Clip

The biggest legend in the history of skateboarding is taking his talents to the Middlemost Post. This week, Tony Hawk is set to appear on Nickelodeon's Middlemost Post, in an episode aptly titled "Hawk Man." Hawk is making his Middlemost Post debut in the new episode airing on Thursday, August 12th, and he's playing the town's resident daredevil, a role he has had plenty of experience with over the course of his career.

Hawk guest stars in Thursday's episode of Middlemost Post as the titular Hawk Man, who is a renowned daredevil but hung up his cape after a big jump went wrong. Thanks to the folks at Nickelodeon, we've got an exclusive clip from Hawk's episode of Middlemost Post, which features Hawk Man telling the story of his big jump "failure." Take a look!

"I'm excited to be voicing the character Hawk Man in Middlemost Post," Hawk said in a statement. "It's important to share that not everyone can be perfect all the time, and I hope that Hawk Man can inspire kids to face their fears and challenges through perseverance and determination."

You can read the official synopsis for Nickelodeon's Middlemost Post below.

"In Middlemost Post, Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant raincloud, lives and works in the Middlemost Post Office with Angus, a burly, rule-abiding mailman who cherishes his solitude and values efficiency, and Russell, their magical pet walrus whose stomach is so big that it doubles as a storage room. Together they journey through Mount Middlemost and the six territories of Somewhere to deliver the mail, while meeting some exceptionally quirky and peculiar people along the way. But as this loving and unconventional trio grows closer, they remain blissfully unaware that they have been brought together by one fateful stormy event."

The "Hawk Man" episode of Middlemost Post is set to air on August 12th at 2pm ET/PT.

What do you think of Tony Hawk's Middlemost Post debut? Let us know in the comments!