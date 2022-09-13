Transformers: Earthspark Announces Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has revealed the premiere date for its new original Transformers series. The Transformers franchise has remained relevant for over 30 years, with multiple television series and movies based on the alien transforming vehicles. The latest live-action movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set for a 2023 release date that introduces the popular Beast Wars characters to moviegoing audiences. Transformers: Earthspark is a new original animated series produced by Nickelodeon Animation that is slated for Paramount+, and the release of new key art for the series reveals when the series arrives on the streaming platform.

Transformers: Earthspark has a premiere date of Friday, November 11th on Paramount+. The first 10 episodes of the premiere season will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Transformers: Earthspark introduces a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth – and together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family.

The voice cast and first look at Transformers: Earthspark was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. The voice cast is represented by Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), Benny Latham (Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park), Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens), Danny Pudi (Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cissy Jones (The Owl House) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things).

(Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Diedrich Bader and Cissy Jones, along with co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward, will also be a part of October's New York Comic Con. A panel for Transformers: Earthspark, titled "Humans and Bots Unite in Transformers: Earthspark," is scheduled for Sunday, October 9th from 12 pm to 1 pm in Room 405 at the Javits Center. During the exclusive panel select voice cast members and series producers will give fans a first look at behind-the-scenes art, casting, and never-before-seen footage. Andrea Towers, associate editor at TV Guide Magazine, will moderate.

Transformers: Earthspark joins the growing lineup of original and kids programming at Paramount+, including Star Trek: Prodigy, Rugrats, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, and Big Nate, as well as original movies such as Secret Headquarters, Rumble, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The J Team, Paw Patrol: The Movie, and Clifford the Big Red Dog.