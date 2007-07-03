Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Photos Reveal New Designs for Optimus Primal and Bumblebee

✖

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is adapting the fan-favorite Transformers: Beast Wars series into a live-action movie. Beast Wars introduced some now-iconic versions of Transformers characters to the mix, with the two leading figures (as always) being Optimus Primal and Megatron. Naturally, fans of Beast Wars are intensely curious about how Paramount and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) are going bring these characters to life in live-action. Well, thanks to some early merchandising for Rise of the Beasts, we have a great look at what Optimus Primal will look like:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Optimus Primal Mask And… Bumblebee? https://t.co/50WuT9OS7O — The Allspark (@AllsparkNews) June 10, 2022

The merchandising art (via All Spark News) also reveals the familiar face of Bumblebee in the mix. Steven Caple Jr. previous teased the lineup of Transformers characters in Rise of the Beasts (Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, Wheeljack, Scourge, and Nightbird); how we go from these vehicular Autobots to the "Maximals" (remains to be seen.

As for Optimus Primal: the toy mask that transforms into an action figure, and merch artwork combine to give us a good sense of what this version of Optimus Prime will look like. lIt's a design that's pretty loyal to the original character design, down to the color scheme. The artwork seems to also confirm that Primal will still be packing that massive two-gun canons on each arm. You must ALWAYS reserve judgement until the live-action design is revealed... but this design is (conceptually) on the right track.

The plot of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will see the rebooted franchise timeline of Bumblebee move to 1994 Brooklyn, where "a pair of archaeologists from Brooklyn come into an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting adventure that ties in with three factions of Transformers: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons."

Longtime Transformers movie producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explained to press that Rise of the Beasts will give the Transformers movies a much-needed show spark of new life:

"We wanted to give the audience a lot of new," Lorenzo di Bonaventura explainedd. "We have exhausted I would say the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. How do we find a new set of villains and priorities, saving the world is left to the Autobots and in this case the Maximals. Part of the new news, if you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

Steven Caple Jr. teased the big new element this movie is introducing:

"We wanted to expand the universe. You have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons," Caple explained. "The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime... you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren't expecting, and the Terracons are that."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to debut in theaters on June 9, 2023. It will be the first of a new Transformers movie trilogy.