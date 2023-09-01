True Detective: Night Country Premiere Date Delayed by HBO

HBO has been developing the upcoming fourth season of True Detective for quite some time, and fans have been super excited to see what will happen next. Jodie Foster is set to star in the latest season and sees Issa Lopez as the executive producer and showrunner. From everything we've seen from True Detective: Night Country, it looks like another stellar installment of the series. True Detective: Night Country was initially set to begin airing on HBO and Max later this year, but the release date has officially been delayed. According to Deadline, True Detective: Night Country will debut sometime in January 2024.

HBO Looked Right Tone for True Detective Season 4

HBO executive Casey Bloys previously revealed that they were looking for the right tone for thect latest installment of the series, "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

What is True Detective: Night Country About?

HBO released a synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

