True Detective Season 5 Adds Another ’90s Icon Alongside Nicolas Cage, Plus Filming Start Date

True Detective Season 5 is picking up speed, as the show has announced via social media that “Season 5 of True Detective starts production in 2027.” That’s the kind of update fans have been waiting for; the news that Nicolas Cage is joining the series sparked a lot of hype back in May, but progress has been slow since then. Cage couldn’t even confirm that he’d seen the finished script for the season, which certainly got fans worrying.

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Now things are certainly back on the upswing: In addition to revealing that production will begin early next year, the official True Detective account has also confirmed that another famous leading man of the 1990s will be joining Cage as a co-lead for Season 5.

True Detective Season 5 Brings Nic Cage & Antonio Banderas Together

If you watched action and drama movies in the 1990s, then you know Nic Cage and Antonio Banderas all too well. Cage needs little introduction, but if you don’t know your history, he was on a real tear in the 1990s, dropping a trifecta like The Rock (1996), Con Air (1997), and Face/Off (1997) in just over a year, followed by films like Snake Eyes and Gone in 60 Seconds. During that same era, Antonio Banderas found crossover success in films like Desperado (1995), Assassins (1995), The Mask of Zorro (1998), and The 13th Warrior (1999). Ironically enough, the two movie stars/hearthrobs never starred in a film together during their shared heyday.

Cage. Banderas.



Season 5 of #TrueDetective starts production in 2027. pic.twitter.com/tpTlnq0380 — True Detective (@TrueDetective) October 16, 2026

But that’s what makes True Detective such an effective series: the onscreen pairing of actors we didn’t expect to want to see share the screen together. The first season with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson still stands as the best pairing, which got fans deeply invested in the series; since then, the returns have admittedly been diminishing ones: Season 2 threw together Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly, and we’re all still trying to figure out how that happened. Season 3 gave us the odd pair of Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, which worked, but had far less charisma than the Season 1 pair.

Season 4, “Night Country,” paired Jodie Foster with former boxer Kali Reis; it was critically acclaimed, earned 19 Emmy nominations and 3 Golden Globe nominations (most for the series), with Jodie Foster winning one of each for her performance. And yet, Night Country has received its fair share of backlash from True Detective diehards, who felt it was more of a spinoff than a fourth season.

HBO

Clearly, HBO is banking on a return to form for Season 5 by bringing in Cage and Banderas. That said, Night Country showrunner Issa López will be returning for Season 5, so it’s not like HBO is bending to the backlash from some sectors of the fandom. Maybe with Cage and Banderas in the leads, those same sectors will be a bit more welcoming to López’s vision. Night Country had some pretty direct callbacks to Season 1; it’ll be curious to see if Season 5 does the same.

You can stream True Detective Seasons 1 – 4 on HBO Max. Are you excited for Season 5 with Cage and Banderas? Let us know in the comments!