4 Most Unconventional TV Shows That Shouldn’t Have Worked, But Somehow Did

Sometimes, taking a risk is what TV needs, because an idea that isn’t a safe bet can actually be a good thing. There are some shows that are so specific or unlikely that it’s hard to imagine how they could work for more than a few episodes, let alone sustain multiple seasons — but that’s where things get surprising. Avoiding formulas, betting on something creative and unconventional, or trying to do something completely different is one of the best things a production can do, especially nowadays. And sure, as mentioned before, it’s a risk, and it may not work out, as we’ve seen with a few series, but when it does work, it really works.

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And you know what’s the most interesting part? The risk is that, beyond their unusual premises, these shows could have easily become repetitive after a while, with confusing storylines or concepts that were just too weird to keep the general audience interested. On this list, you’ll find some of the best examples that fit that description, and chances are you’ve already watched and loved some of them.

4) Search Party

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Search Party has a concept that would seem very limited at first, almost like it would be better suited for a miniseries than something that could run for many seasons. However, that’s not what the creators had in mind, since it ended up running for five seasons, with both critics and audiences really buying into it. Its story revolves around Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat), who becomes obsessed with the disappearance of Chantal Witherbottom (Clare McNulty), an old acquaintance who seemingly doesn’t mean much to her, and convinces her friends to help her figure out what happened. The problem is that all of these characters are far from the likable protagonists who would normally lead an investigation like this. They’re selfish, insecure, and always make terrible choices, which would make it difficult to get attached to them. Still, that’s ultimately what makes everything work.

Chantal’s disappearance is just the beginning of a story that goes through murder, covering up crimes, a trial, kidnapping, and situations that are increasingly absurd. Overall, what you’re watching is a black comedy, but it’s also a thriller and a crime show, with all of these elements constantly overlapping, so it’s hard to put Search Party into just one genre. But is that a bad thing? Surprisingly, no, because the show knows how to use that “indecision” to its advantage. With every new situation, its characters are even more exposed, and that makes it easier to laugh at them, even when they’re doing things that would be totally indefensible in real life.

3) What We Do in the Shadows

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Here we have a creative show that shouldn’t have managed to hold people’s attention for six seasons. If you’re especially into vampire stories and mockumentaries, then you’ve probably heard of What We Do in the Shadows. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see vampires going about their everyday lives? That’s the whole premise, following Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) as they live together in a house on Staten Island, spending a good chunk of their time arguing like any group of roommates, while Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor’s familiar, desperately waits for his master to finally turn him into a vampire. It’s a pretty unconventional show, and it definitely could have gotten old quickly by repeating the same jokes.

But as time goes on, the production keeps expanding in bigger and more interesting ways, putting its characters in contact with witches, ghosts, werewolves, other vampires, and all kinds of supernatural creatures. And even then, the biggest source of humor remains the fact that these supposedly powerful beings are absolutely terrible at dealing with extremely mundane things. And it’s true that What We Do in the Shadows got even better when it started taking certain things seriously every once in a while (especially the relationship between Guillermo and Nandor). It’s a combination that shouldn’t have worked for this long, but the show kept finding smart ways to reinvent itself without abandoning its essence, making it one of the best productions to ever hit TV.

2) Twin Peaks

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Of course Twin Peaks should make this list considering its entire history and legacy. If there’s one series that basically pioneered the whole idea of “thinking outside the box,” it was this one. At first, you come across a crime drama where Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), an FBI agent, is investigating the death of a young woman named Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), but pretty much everything that happens afterward makes that description insufficient. The investigation slowly leads Cooper into a town where everyone has some kind of secret, and the show starts mixing mystery with horror, strange humor, surrealism, melodrama, and supernatural elements that have very little to do with its initial idea. And with all of that, it could have turned into a complete mess — but that’s not really what happened.

The show did push some people away with its strange approach, to the point that it was eventually canceled, but years later, it returned after becoming a cult classic. Twin Peaks‘ major achievement was understanding that all of its weirdness and quirks didn’t have to be an obstacle, but could actually be the very reason to keep watching. One scene can be building up a serious mystery and, just a few minutes later, the show can be making a crazy joke or putting its protagonist in a terrifying situation, which makes everything even more intriguing. And sure, you can’t just keep throwing a thousand things into a story and expect it to work, which thankfully wasn’t the case here. In the end, it made history because it dared to be different.

1) The Good Place

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The Good Place is a show that might not seem like much at first, but at the same time, it really is, as it has philosophy and ethics at its core. It’s a very well-thought-out sitcom, with the goal of delivering a beautiful message by the end, and maybe its greatest advantage was that it came along at exactly the right time. The story focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who, after dying, arrives at the Good Place, a sort of paradise reserved for people who were good during their lives. However, she soon realizes there has been a mistake: she doesn’t deserve to be there. So to avoid getting caught, Eleanor tries to learn how to become a better person with the help of Chidi (William Jackson Harper), a philosophy professor, while Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), and Janet (D’Arcy Carden) make the place chaotic.

Its comedy-driven structure is a great choice for a story like this, but you can still imagine how much of a risk it was for the production to put something like it on TV. The Good Place has a bold and thoughtful premise, but it also bets on being funny because dealing with these themes could make the experience feel too serious and boring. So, even if you’re not interested in every single question the show raises, you still find yourself having fun and wanting to understand more about its universe. You end up caring when Eleanor genuinely starts to care about the people around her, and that’s what keeps all the conceptual stuff from turning into just one big intellectual exercise.