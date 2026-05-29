Nicolas Cage Breaks Silence on Joining HBO’s Iconic Mystery Series

Few actors in Hollywood are as versatile as Nicolas Cage. Over the course of a career spanning four decades, the Academy Award winner has anchored big-budget action franchises like National Treasure and Con Air, delivered quiet performances in indie films like Pig, played a fictionalized version of himself in the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and most recently made his television leading-man debut on Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. The Marvel series stars Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator in 1930s New York, grappling with his past life as a masked superhero. As if that wasn’t enough, industry reports claimed Cage was being considered to lead the fifth season of True Detective, one of the most iconic anthologies in the history of television. Sadly, that’s still not a done deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with Variety promoting Spider-Noir, Cage was directly asked about his upcoming True Detective role. “I have no idea,” the actor said, revealing he is not officially part of the cast yet. “I think they’re working on the material, but I haven’t heard about it in quite some time. I’m not signed on to anything; we’re just talking. I like Issa López a lot, and would be thrilled to work with her, but nothing is concrete. And I’ve never seen the first season of True Detective, but I’ve heard great things.”

Nicolas Cage Just Revealed Bad News for True Detective Fans

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

HBO has officially targeted a 2027 premiere window for the next installment of True Detective, with showrunner Issa López returning following her critically successful work on Night Country. However, Cage’s candid admission that he has not heard from the True Detective camp “in quite some time” suggests that the writing of Season 5 is not done yet. An anthology season of the scale of True Detective typically requires locking in its lead well in advance of principal photography, so if the frontrunner is not aware of how things are unfolding behind the scenes, it might take a while before the new episodes start to shoot. Of course, if the cameras are not rolling sometime in 2026, a 2027 release becomes extremely unlikely.

Furthermore, Cage is one of the more in-demand performers in Hollywood, currently attached to multiple productions. Lords of War, the sequel to his 2005 arms-dealer drama Lord of War, is in post-production with Bill Skarsgård co-starring, while Fortitude, the Simon West-directed WWII thriller alongside Ben Kingsley and Michael Sheen, is also awaiting release. Beyond those, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for 2027, requiring Cage to reprise his voice role as Spider-Noir. Each of these commitments narrows the production window available for True Detective, and none of them accounts for new projects that Cage may attach himself to before López’s team finalizes the scripts. An actor like Cage does not remain available indefinitely, and HBO will need to move fast or risk losing him to a conflicting schedule entirely.

True Detective Season 5 is currently targeting a 2027 premiere on HBO.

Are you worried that Nicolas Cage might not end up leading True Detective Season 5? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!