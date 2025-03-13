One of the Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2024 Just Hit Netflix (Only 3 Months After Its Release)

2024 saw fewer superhero movies in theaters than other recent years, largely because the DC universe is in the middle of a reset and the MCU only had Deadpool & Wolverine on its slate. While there were only a handful of superhero movies on the big screen last year, one of them managed to stand out as one of the biggest bombs the genre has ever seen — and that movie just started streaming on Netflix without a single announcement about its arrival.

You can probably guess that the movie we’re talking about here is none other than Kraven the Hunter. Sony’s third and final Marvel outing in 2024 was easily the biggest disaster of its entire Marvel franchise, receiving horrible reviews and earning just $60 million at the global box office. Just three months after that disastrous theatrical debut, Kraven the Hunter is now streaming for free on Netflix.

There weren’t any announcements about Kraven‘s streaming premiere, and it wasn’t included in Netflix’s March 2025 newsletter. Fans had no idea when Kraven would show up on Netflix until it suddenly appeared on the service’s lineup on Thursday morning.

This has been the norm for Sony movies on Netflix, save for a couple of blockbuster exceptions (like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). Sony has a deal with Netflix that sees all of the studio’s theatrically released films head to the service for their first exclusive streaming run. Most of the time, unless the film was a massive hit at the box office, these titles arrive on Netflix with no warning and no fanfare. That was the case with recent additions like Saturday Night, Here, and Venom: The Last Dance. Now Kraven the Hunter joins the club, and its appearance on Netflix will likely be the first time a lot of people take the opportunity to sit down and watch it.

Kraven the Hunter is the latest in a long line of Marvel films from Sony centered around Spider-Man side characters and villains. Most of these movies have been both critical and commercial failures, despite Sony’s best efforts to connect them into a bigger shared universe. The only success story to come out of this franchise is the Venom series, which consists of three movies that totaled more than $1.8 billion at the box office.

Are you going to be taking a chance on Kraven the Hunter now that the movie is streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!