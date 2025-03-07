7 Best Movies on Tubi That You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Tubi is fast becoming one of the best streamers out there. Everything is free thanks to the ads, and unlike many other services, the frequency and diversity of the ads is quite often a fair trade-off. That wouldn’t matter if it didn’t have an equally diverse line-up of content, but it does, and it seemingly keeps getting better. By this point, the quality of content on Tubi is every bit as good as paid services like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and the like. The content doesn’t always stay on there for a particularly long time, so catch what interests you while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What follows are just a few selections of the movies currently on Tubi that are worth watching at least once. They’re all relatively recent additions as of March, so there’s a good chance you can catch them before they’re gone.

Hotel Artemis

open road films

Hotel Artemis was and remains Iron Man 3, Hobbs & Shaw, and The Fall Guy screenwriter Drew Pearce’s only time in the director’s seat. Here’s hoping he’ll fill that position again because, even with its faults, the film shows a director with ambition and style. The crime thriller comes with an impressive cast, led by expectedly impressive work from Jodie Foster, a solid screenplay from Pearce, and an alluring visual element.

Foster stars as Jean Thomas, a nurse who runs a for-criminals-only hospital/hotel in 2028 Los Angeles. A pair of criminal brothers have taken advantage of a wide-spread riot to commit a bank robbery and arrive at Thomas’ looking for a place to hang their hats and heal their wounds. Unfortunately, they stole from the local kingpin, and now he’s coming to the Artemis to collect his cash and kill those who took it.

Hush

netflix

Alongside its recent excellent Scream Factory 4K release, Hush‘s streaming on Tubi seems to indicate the audience for Mike Flanagan’s film has grown and is continuing to do so. That’s fully warranted, thanks to air-tight direction from one of modern horror’s masters, Mike Flanagan, and a commanding lead performance by Kate Siegel.

Tense and atmospheric, with a grayish green color tone, it’s the type of movie that can lull one into a false sense of security just before cutting through that with, in this case, a crossbow bolt. Like many other one-location survival flicks, the movie mostly focuses on a masked (then unmasked, as a form of taunting) serial killer and a lone victim. In this case, his would-be victim is deaf-mute author Maddie Young, who will have to give everything she’s got to not only survive the night but also avenge her murdered friend.

Little Children

new line cinema

Tár director Todd Field’s Little Children was further proof after In the Bedroom that he could create a drama that was both absolutely captivating and incredibly hard to watch. With what might be the best work of Kate Winslet’s career at the center and an unforgettable supporting performance from Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen, A Nightmare on Elm Street), it was one of 2006’s best films.

The story centers on Winslet’s Sarah Pierce, who has grown increasingly disaffected with her suburban life. She has an affair with her married neighbor, which spirals to the point it may very well destroy both of their marriages. There’s also Ronnie, who recently was released after being incarcerated for indecent acts with a minor and, by film’s end, all of these lives will intertwine.

The Long Goodbye

united artists

There have been quite a few movies based on the mystery thriller novels of Raymond Chandler, and Robert Altman’s The Long Goodbye has a pretty fair claim to being the best of them. Like Howard Hawks’ The Big Sleep, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Farewell, My Lovely, starring Robert Mitchum, and the suitably named Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson, the narrative follows soft-spoken PI Philip Marlowe. Here, he’s played by Elliott Gould, who gives the character his own ’70s-style cool, playing a very different version of the iconic character from Bogie’s.

The story follows Marlowe as he tries to prove the innocence of his friend, who has been accused of killing his wife. After he learns his friend took his own life, Marlowe grows doubtful that’s what really happened. To uncover the truth, he’ll have to find a missing writer, face some thugs (including a very young Arnold Schwarzenegger), and buy cat food.

Matchstick Men

warner bros.

When it comes to 2000s Nicolas Cage movies, it’s hard to beat Matchstick Men, but even more so this is a showcase of just how compulsively likable a performer Sam Rockwell is. The man can play any type of villain he likes, and the audience will never hate him, yet he’ll still make that not-so-nice person completely believable as the antagonist.

The plot puts most of its focus on Cage’s Roy Waller, a con artist who lives with Tourette syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. As his mental health gets a firmer and firmer grip on him, Waller’s partner, Frank, puts him in touch with a psychiatrist. To get back in the con game, Waller needs to get back in touch with himself, and one way to do that may very well be to reconnect with the 14-year-old daughter he just learned about. But neither she, nor Frank, may be quite the positive influences in his life that Waller thinks they are.

Point Break

warner bros.

One of the best ’90s action flicks and a top-tier entry on Keanu Reeves’ filmography, Point Break is a blast. Kathryn Bigelow’s film is mostly style over substance, but it manages to balance creating truly exhilarating action set pieces with showing the audience characters they’ll grow to love, some on the right side of the law and some on the wrong.

Reeves stars as the perfectly named Johnny Utah, a former quarterback who is now an undercover FBI agent. He’s tasked with finding the identities of a group of bank robbers, all of whom wear masks of former presidents. His partner, Angelo Pappas (Gary Busey, nearly stealing the show), believes it’s a group of surfers, which is a theory that elicits laughs from his colleagues at the Bureau. But Utah is willing to run with it, and soon he gets wrapped up in the adventures of Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) and his crew, who turn out to be exactly what Poppas predicted. But can Utah actually bring down Bodhi, especially now that they’re friends?

The Terminator

orion pictures

The movie that put Arnold Schwarzenegger on the map as a major action star (Conan the Barbarian also helped lay that groundwork), James Cameron’s The Terminator is as impressive now as it ever was. With a perfectly cast Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn, it’s a movie that grips the audience’s interest throughout, regardless of whether the T-800 is on screen.

It’s amazing how Cameron was able to tell such an expansive story with a relatively slim budget. The key was to focus just on Sarah Connor and her protector from the future, Kyle Reese. The audience believes the danger Connor is in even when she doesn’t, they believe Reese’s sincerity even when she doesn’t, and thanks to Schwarzenegger’s physicality, they believe the threat facing them enough for the movie to actually be fairly frightening. The Terminator checks a lot of boxes, and while many prefer Cameron’s sequel, it still set a mighty high bar to clear.

What’s your favorite movie currently streaming on Tubi? Let us know in the comments below!