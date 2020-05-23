Tuca & Bertie Fans Celebrate Season 2 Announcement

Tuca & Bertie fans are living it up on social media after Season 2 got announced today. Adult Swim will broadcast the second season in 2021 with a 10 episode order. Two years ago, there was a palpable fervor online when Netflix decided to cancel the show. A very dedicated fanbase had sprouted up in short order and they were mystified by the decision to cut it loose so quickly. A Change.org petition was created in an effort to save the show, but those pleas fell on deaf ears over at the streaming giant. Now, with Adult Swim stepping in, Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong’s characters can continue their quest through messy 30-year-old trials and tribulations. To say that its a celebration online, would be an understatement.

For her part, series creator Lisa Hanawalt, of Bojack Horseman fame, sounds very happy about all of this. She told The Wrap, “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent yet heartwarming adult animation.”

Back in 2019, the creator told Deadline about her aims for storytelling. “I am a writer and I have stories I wanted to tell, so it was great to have my own space to tell stories that are entirely from the perspective of the female characters, to get more into the nuances of what it means to be a woman,” Hanawalt described.

Let the party begin. A new season of Tuca and Bertie is coming to Adult Swim in 2021. @aliwong @TiffanyHaddish @lisadraws pic.twitter.com/dmR9yUaTMz — adultswim (@adultswim) May 22, 2020

A lot of conversation around the initial cancelation seemed to surround Netflix’s algorithm and the pitfalls of that system. (For example, Tuca & Bertie didn’t even get recommended to its creator when she logged on the service?) But, over time, we’ve seen that happen to a number of shows that were canceled before their time. Now, with these sorts of fan movements, nothing is really gone forever if you want it badly enough. It’s only right that the fanbase gets to take their victory lap after two years of hoping and wishing.

Both Haddish and Wong are confirmed to be back for the second salvo of episodes. The cast also included Steven Yeun, Richard E. Grant, Nicole Byer, Reggie Watts, and John Early.

