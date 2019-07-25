Tuca & Bertie Fans Are Outraged at Netflix Over Series Cancellation

A slew of Netflix‘s original series have ended up on the chopping block in recent month, but it looks like the loss of one has hit fans particularly hard. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the cancellation of two of its original series, including the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie.

Tuca & Bertie, which stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 30-year-old bird-women, debuted on Netflix in May of this year. The series, which is created by BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt, brought a bizarre and authentic take on female friendship and life in your 30s, and resonated with an ever-growing number of fans in the process.

With all of that in mind, the news that Tuca & Bertie was canceled has left fans pretty heartbroken, with some arguing that the series never really got the chance to find a mainstream audience among the many other Netflix originals. Here are just a few of those responses.

I AM SO SAD THAT NETFLIX CANCELED TUCA & BERTIE. I watched this show so fast and never thought I would relate so much to 2 birdies. pls #RenewTucaAndBertie 😭🦜🐦 pic.twitter.com/32V1bg3tIT — Elizabeth Lin 🦄✨ (@lalizlabeth) July 24, 2019

I’m honestly mad(!!!!) about Tuca & Bertie not getting picked up for a second season. I can’t remember the last time I so eagerly awaited (and then enjoyed!) a tv show! And let’s be honest: Netflix could have done a much better job about promoting it!!!!!!! — ✨Carlgpy✨ (@whirringblender) July 25, 2019

Livid over Netflix dropping Tuca & Bertie. It has one of the most realistic portrayals of female friendship I’ve seen in adult animation, let alone media. Not to mention the humor and grace it used to cover serious topics. Netflix dun goofed. #RenewTucaandBertie pic.twitter.com/7deNMRgBEc — Alex Graudins (@toonyballoony) July 25, 2019

It’s so heartbreaking as an artist to know that things that you’ve genuinely adored a la Tuca & Bertie, Spiderverse and Kubo struggled to get enough audience numbers when they’ve been some of the most inspiring work you’ve seen in years. — LaserSpectre (@LaserSinger) July 25, 2019

So @netflix canceled a show called Tuca & Bertie, presumably because not enough people watched



This is the first I’m hearing about this show



I would have watched



Fix your damn algorithm — bletchley punk (@alicegoldfuss) July 25, 2019

Tuca & Bertie addresses friendships, relationships, sobriety, and trauma in a way that brings laughs and healing. Plus pastries! Plus giant crabs! Plus so much more! Unique, essential, woman-led: we need this. Networks, pick up this gem! #renewtucaAndBertie pic.twitter.com/hJlbtm3cmw — Dorie (@doriesklein) July 25, 2019

NETFLIX HAS ME FUCK UP!!!! FIRST FRIENDS FROM COLLEGE, NOW TUCA & BERTIE!!! STOP TAKING AWAY MY FAVORITE SHOWS pic.twitter.com/gxsOGs7kyg — Alex (@alexistiger2) July 25, 2019

Sad to hear Netflix decided to pass on season 2 of Tuca & Bertie, but truly hoping this gals can find a new home because this show is downright amazing! 💜 pic.twitter.com/p3Td3n7fhM — Mirelle Ortega (@moxvi_) July 25, 2019

