Tuca & Bertie Cancelled After One Season at Netflix

Tuca & Bertie, the animated series from creator Lisa Hanawalt, has been cancelled after only one season on Netflix, Vulture reports. The acclaimed series was a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird. Tuca & Bertie found out that they will not be moving forward on the same day that Designated Survivor, a former ABC series that was rescued by the streaming service last year, learned that they would not be coming back next season either.

The streaming service’s stock just took a big hit, so the decision could be in part because they are trying to tim some fat. While an independent study suggested that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime generally cancel shows after an average of about two seasons, Netflix boasts a pretty high renewal rate for its freshman shows. Tuca & Bertie benefited from having BoJack Horseman‘s Hanawalt and Ralphael Bob-Waksberg involved; the series has been going for quite a long run by Netflix standards and recently earned an Emmy nomination for Best Animated Series.

Tuca & Bertie debuted in May to strong reviews (it has a 100% score from critics and 69% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes) and buzz for stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, but failed to capture the audience’s attention in the way BoJack has.

“Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” a Netflix rep described the series in a statement.