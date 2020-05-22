Netflix canceled Tuca and Bertie after just one season, but now season 2 is officially happening at Adult Swim. Fans were shocked when Netflix canceled Tuca and Bertie after season 1 last year, as the show seemed to be building a dedicated cult-following. Show creator Lisa Hanawalt issued a statement about the show being saved, saying (via THR): "I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation."

