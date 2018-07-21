Saturday night is typically when networks across the board put on some feel good flicks and take a break from original programming.

However, there is still some original content out there to compete for viewers attention. There’s a late night show with a star-studded broadcast from Comic Con, extreme sports, esports and some good old fashioned reality TV to keep you on your toes tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if none of those options sound exciting, there are a few episodes of a beloved ’90s sitcom that should hold you over for the evening.

Scroll through to see which TV shows to watch on Saturday night.

‘Me, Myself & I’

Network: CBS

Time: 8-9:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: CBS pulled the plug on this critical favorite starring Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, and Saturday night is your chance to watch the final three episodes of the show.

‘Conan’

Network: TBS

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: While the other talk show hosts are taking the week off, Conan O’Brien is at Comic Con. He has a stacked lineup consisting of writer-director M. Night Shyamalan and the cast of his upcoming film Glass: Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor Joy.

‘Live PD’

Network: A&E

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Live PD has quickly become of of cable hot draws, with various camera crews across the country encountering criminals in real time, like an unedited version of Cops.

‘Big Brother After Dark’

Network: Pop

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: Sometimes three episodes of Big Brother each week just is not enough. Big Brother After Dark tunes into a live stream of the houseguests enjoying some late night fun together.

‘X Games Minneapolis 2018’

Network: ESPN

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: The biggest sports event of the night is the extreme sports staple the X Games. Tonight’s events include BMX, skateboarding and motocross.

‘Overwatch League Playoffs’

Network: Disney XD

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If that event does not scratch your sports itch, maybe you should try out some esports. Some of the best gamers in the country will compete in Blizzard’s Overwatch in to advance to the next round of competition.

‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’

Network: TLC

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: If esports is not your thing, you can always go super simple and tune into some reality TV. Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta brings all that same wedding-themed drama into the heart of Georgia for an easy watch on your Saturday night.

‘Full House’

Network: Nickelodeon

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Why You Should Watch: We usually like to including some reruns to end this list, and Nickelodeon’s Full House block is our latest pick for that. This evening’s syndicated episodes are particularly fun because they show the wedding of Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin).