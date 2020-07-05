Stranger Things 3 Dropped One Year Ago Today
Some people might be spending their July 4th celebrating the 244th birthday of America, but for many others, the real celebration is reserved for the first birthday of Stranger Things 3. The third installment of the beloved Netflix series dropped this time last year, and fans are honoring the anniversary while eagerly awaiting news of season four. Earlier this week, it was announced that production for the new season is tentatively set for September 17th, but nothing is certain with the threat of the coronavirus continuing to loom. In the meantime, let's take some time to honor the summer-themed third season of the series!
The official account for Stranger Things has been posting some fun stuff today as well as the official account for the Stranger Things writers. Between those posts and fun tweets from fans, there's a good selection of content floating around Twitter today. You can check out some of the Stranger Things related tweets below...
Let's Celebrate!
prevnext
A is for Anniversary! Today we're celebrating one year since Stranger Things 3 turned the world (and Starcourt Mall) upside down 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/U3P6LXwiHn— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 4, 2020
Very Important Thread
prevnext
ALRIGHT NERDS, WE'RE CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF STRANGER THINGS 3 🚨🚨🚨 APPRECIATION THREAD AHEAD 🚨🚨🚨— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 4, 2020
Stan Erica Sinclair
prevnext
Happy ST3 day!!!!! And just a lil reminder that you can’t spell America without Erica 💖 pic.twitter.com/NLXmPHGHDs— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 4, 2020
Yes, Please
prevnext
Would u like these pics? pic.twitter.com/WXGHDIcnQC— stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 4, 2020
Remember Malls?
prevnext
no thoughts head empty just thinking about how we were all crying over stranger things season 3 exactly a year ago today... pic.twitter.com/skABp0TlSv— leen ♡︎’s hyunjin | BLM (@skzmbb) July 3, 2020
Joyce Appreciation
prevnext
Stranger Things season 3 premiered one year ago! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/z8uvfOVMbj— best of winona ryder (@BESTOFWlNONA) July 4, 2020
BFFs For Life
prevnext
The only thing I'm celebrating today is the first anniversary of these mall-forged friendships. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/5dDFVMyLOx— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 5, 2020
Put It On The Calendar
prevnext
it’s not fourth of july. it’s stranger things 3 day🦎🦎 pic.twitter.com/R3GTP989Qs— awisa👾 (@odetolumax) July 4, 2020
Time Flies
prevnext
Today. One. Year. Ago. 😢#StrangerThings #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/vZPed2dBuo— Little Stevie (@LittleStevie85) July 4, 2020
At Least We Know
prevnext
what i really cant believe is that stranger things let people know hopper is still alive— kaia ! (@theaubreyskids) July 4, 2020
Take Us Back
prev
i will never be as happy or content as i was on july 4th 2019 watching stranger things 3 and watching 1000 tiktoks on it and hopper being alive theories pic.twitter.com/7GacRTQX5w— natalia (@padmeslave) July 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.