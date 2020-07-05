Stranger Things 3 Dropped One Year Ago Today

Some people might be spending their July 4th celebrating the 244th birthday of America, but for many others, the real celebration is reserved for the first birthday of Stranger Things 3. The third installment of the beloved Netflix series dropped this time last year, and fans are honoring the anniversary while eagerly awaiting news of season four. Earlier this week, it was announced that production for the new season is tentatively set for September 17th, but nothing is certain with the threat of the coronavirus continuing to loom. In the meantime, let's take some time to honor the summer-themed third season of the series!

The official account for Stranger Things has been posting some fun stuff today as well as the official account for the Stranger Things writers. Between those posts and fun tweets from fans, there's a good selection of content floating around Twitter today. You can check out some of the Stranger Things related tweets below...