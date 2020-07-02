Stranger Things Season 4 to Tentatively Resume Production in September

✖

The fourth season of Stranger Things was one of the many productions that were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the cast has been unsure when filming for the hit Netflix show would resume. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Stranger Things currently has a tentative start date in Georgia on September 17th. Another production that is expected to resume at that time is Red Notice, the comedy thriller from Netflix that's set to star The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

“Georgians want to get back to work and show that we can not only beat this virus but be leaders in this industry to hopefully encourage America to get back to work,” John Rooker, founder and owner of Atlanta Metro Studios (AMS), explained. Considering many things keep getting pushed back, there's no telling if this September date will actually happen, but Stranger Things fans will be glad to know they are at least trying to restart the highly-anticipated fourth season.

Recently, ComicBook.com had a chat with Stranger Things' stunt coordinator, Hiro Koda, who explained how social distancing will affect stunts. "There's been lots of discussions and it's going to be really interesting because the president has given us these guidelines for the states to open up in phases. Some of the phases allow companies to open up and be like 25% employees, and then it goes to 40% or whatever, and then it kind of increases from there. But with us, as a film production, we have to be 100%. And then, as far as social distancing, we can separate ourselves and work in and out of set in waves, instead of everybody on set at once. That's easier to control. Everybody can wear masks and gloves and whatever, but the actors can't, they have to take the masks off. They've got to be in close contact."

Back in February, Stranger Things released a teaser that showed Jim Hopper (David Harbour) alive. Now that we know the fate of Hop, another big question is how long the beloved Netflix series will last. Recently, a casting notice alluded to the fact that the series will at least have a fifth season after the upcoming fourth. It's also been reported that the fourth season could have nine episodes instead of the usual eight, which is what they did during the series' second season. This week, ComicBook.com learned that Agents of SHIELD's Joel Stoffer was cast in at least one episode of the series.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

