Ugly Betty Creator Silvio Horta Passes Away

Silvio Horta, the creator of the popular ABC series Ugly Betty has died. Horta was found dead in a hotel room in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. According to a report from Variety, Horta’s cause of death appears to be suicide, with his death being confirmed a representative of Horta while declining to discuss the nature of his passing. Horta was 45. He was best known for Ugly Betty, an adaptation of the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea. Ugly Betty premiered in 2006 and ran or four seasons on ABC and starred America Ferrera as the titular betty. The series also starred Becki Newton, Michael Urie, Rebecca Romjin, and Vanessa Williams. In addition to serving as head writer on the series, he also served as showrunner and won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series in 2007.

Horta was born August 14, 1974 in Miami. He majored in film at New York University and most recently had a project in development at Fox in 2018 along with Mary J. Blige that was inspired by the life of choreographer and creative director Laurieanne Gibson. Horta first came to prominence in 1998 with his screenplay for the horror film Urban Legend which starred Jared Leto and Alicia Witt. His additional television credits include The Chronicle which ran for one season on SyFy in 2001-2002 and featured Ma star Octavia Spencer, and Jake 2.0.

Ferrera took to Instagram upon hearing the news of Horta’s death to pay tribute to him, praising his “talent and creativity” and noting the joy it brought her and others.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Hora’s death,” Ferrera wrote. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now – and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Ferrera’s co-star Williams also paid tribute to Horta in her own post.

“Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta,” she wrote. “His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline can be reached by phone at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by chat by clicking here.