The Umbrella Academy Bests The Office and Grey's Anatomy in Weekly Viewership

In the years since Netflix introduced its streaming platform, it has become a juggernaut in the world of entertainment, with not only the quality of its original series rivaling anything seen on any traditional TV networks, but now with its numbers toppling beloved properties. While Nielsen typically covers ratings of broadcast TV events, the organization has revealed its first data about streaming viewership numbers, which shows that Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has been watched more than anything else on that service or on Amazon Prime Video, which includes familiar series like Grey's Anatomy, The Office, and Parks and Recreation. Understandably, part of this is due to the series having premiered its second season in July, but for a relatively unknown series to be besting classic series is surely an impressive feat.

Nielsen released the below top 10 list, per Variety, which features a number of recognizable series.

The Umbrella Academy (20 episodes) – 3,011 minutes (millions) Shameless (120 episodes) – 1,125 minutes Grey’s Anatomy (361 episodes) – 918 minutes The Office (192 episodes) – 897 minutes Criminal Minds (277 episodes) – 697 minutes NCIS (353 episodes) – 524 minutes In The Dark (26 episodes) – 418 minutes Dexter (96 episodes) – 316 minute Supernatural (321 episodes) – 315 minutes Parks and Recreation (121 episodes) – 304 minutes

Interestingly, programs like The Office and Parks and Recreation are both owned by NBC and once 2021 rolls around, these series will no longer be available on Netflix and will exclusively be available on Peacock. Surely some Netflix subscribers will be binge-watching those series before they leave the service, but with months to go before that move, it seems fans haven't started those marathons quite yet.

For those unfamiliar with Umbrella Academy, the series is described, "Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.

Are you surprised that the series is so popular? Let us know in the comments below!