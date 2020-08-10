The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Big Plans for Season 3

✖

Even though Netflix has yet to officially order a third season of The Umbrella Academy, showrunner Steve Blackman is still doing what he can to plot the future of the show. In a recent sitdown with TheWrap, Blackman revealed an outline of where the show would head moving into a third season, teasing even more time-traveling goodness for the entire Hargreeves Family. Slight spoilers up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

If you've made sure to catch yourself up on the series, you'll know by now the Hargreeves have managed to find themselves in yet another new timeline — one which would be the third timeline in as many seasons. According to Blackman, the new timeline will force the family to finally try getting their act together for the betterment of the world.

“They’re terrible for the world because they’re so dysfunctional as a family,” Blackman said. “These guys can’t get it right, both in their relationships with each other and as superheroes. But I think they’re getting a little bit better, and hopefully if we’re lucky enough to get a Season 3, they will improve slightly.”

The writer added, "They’re all sort of growing up. like to think as we go forward that their powers are also evolving. They’re learning new things. They were trained until they were 14 or 15 by a very dysfunctional dad but then the family blew apart before they could finish their training. … They might even discover in the future that their powers are stronger when they’re together.”

As Blackman pointed out, the series to date has taken place over the span of just 20 days in real-time, even though the group has visited all facets of time. Another large portion of season three — if ordered by Netflix, that is — is the reinvention of Ben. In the new timeline, the character is no longer a ghost, meaning he no longer has to speak through Klaus to reach his other brothers and sisters.

“Wonderfully for Justin, he’s flesh and blood, so he can interact with characters other than Klaus,” Blackman concluded. “The fun of that relationship is that Ben is the most insightful, the most beloved sibling, but he has the worst translator of all time in Klaus, who is just a terrible narrator. But this Ben is flesh and blood and he exists. So that will be some new ground for Justin to dig into next season, and I think he’s very excited.”

Both seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.

