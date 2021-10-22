Under Wraps: Disney Unwraps Trailer for Remake of First Disney Channel Original Movie

Disney unwraps the first trailer for Under Wraps, a remake of the first Disney Channel Original Movie of the same name. 24 years after friends Marshall (Mario Yedidia), Gilbert (Adam Wylie), and Amy (Clara Bryant) accidentally freed 3,000-year-old mummy Harold (Bill Fagerbakke) in the 1997 original, Disney digs up Under Wraps for a reboot that will have a new generation calling for their mummy. This October, it's 12-year-old friends Marshall (Stuck in the Middle's Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Sydney to the Max's Christian J. Simon), and Amy (The Social Dilemma's Sophia Hammons) who must get stolen mummy Harold (Disney Fam Jam's Phil Wright) back into his coffin before he turns to dust.

“Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies," said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel. "We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day."

Disney also revealed the official synopsis for the rebooted Under Wraps, described as a contemporary comedic remake of the first-ever Disney Channel Original Movie:

The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor's basement, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright). However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather 'ancient'—friend.

Alex Zamm (Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, Woody Woodpecker) directs and co-writes with William Robertson (Disney's Inspector Gadget 2). Under Wraps premieres this October on Disney Channel followed by the series premiere of the animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee.

The original Under Wraps, which launched a line of more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, is currently not available to stream on Disney+.