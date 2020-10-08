Disney Channel Movie Under Wraps Getting Remake for Disney+

✖

The Walt Disney Company isn't satisfied with remaking their classic animated movies and have now moved over to another fully loaded stable of potential remakes, the Disney Channel Original Movies. The Disinsider reports that Disney is remaking the 1997 DCOM Under Wraps and that it will likely premiere on the Disney+ streaming service and could perhaps premiere in time for Halloween 2021. Alex Zamm (Inspector Gadget 2, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2) is set to direct from a script he co-wrote with William Robertson. Casting is reportedly underway and production could begin in just a few weeks, reportedly kicking off in November.

For those unaware, the original Under Wraps was actually the first Disney Channel Original Movie and followed a group of young kids that befriend a mummy they find in a creepy neighborhood house. The reported synopsis for the new version sounds incredibly similar and reads: “Friends Marshall, Gilbert, and Amy accidentally revive and release a mummy from its sarcophagus in the days leading up to Halloween. At first terrified, they quickly learn that the Mummy- who they affectionately name 'Harold'- is actually very sweet and in dire need of assistance."

To kick off the month of October, Disney+ revealed a special hub for all of its current Halloween offerings with five different lists on the its Halloween page, which can be found here. There is an entire list just for movies, one for shorts and specials, another for Disney Channel Halloween episodes, one for Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and a final list filled with The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes.

Hocus Pocus, one of the most popular movies every October, is the headliner for Disney+, which makes since given how many folks love that movie. Other films on the list include Frankenweenie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, Halloweentown, Mr. Boogedy, Phantom of the Megaplex, and Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire. Disney Channel shows with Halloween programming available include Even Stevens, Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, The Proud Family, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. All 31 seasons of The Simpsons are now streaming too, with thirty of those seasons having their own "Treehouse" episodes.

