Unsolved Mysteries Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic Over the Netflix Reboot
At long last, Unsolved Mysteries has returned and as of now, Netflix has ordered an initial batch of six episodes from the minds behind Stranger Things. Despite not having a host this time around, fans are still feeling nostalgic about the premise of the show as the masses had time to binge it over an extended holiday weekend. Retooled for a new age, the original Unsolved Mysteries ran for 580 episodes over the course of nearly 20 years.
As evidenced by the show's title, the series looks at bizarre cases around the world that have yet to be solved. The official synopsis from Netflix is below.
"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Netflix's latest revival.
I'm On the Case!
Lmao I’m watching unsolved mysteries on Netflix and my dumbass thinks If I pay close enough attention I can solve it pic.twitter.com/50GG3qak98— a b z 🌱 (@abbywithhearts) July 6, 2020
Don't Skip the Intro
The “Skip Intro” option on Netflix for Unsolved Mysteries should NOT exist.
This darkly eerie theme lulled unsuspecting viewers into some brilliantly-told stories. It was, in essence, the perfect introduction.
Don’t allow a new generation of viewers to skip over this pleasure! pic.twitter.com/6R4N3zK1lX— BallsDeepInDaVzone (@DeepInDaVzone) July 6, 2020
The Perfect Tribute
Finally getting around to watching the new #UnsolvedMysteries on Netflix. It's pretty solid, but, as a kid that that was obsessed with UM and had SO MANY nightmares narrated by Robert Stack, this image at the end of the opening credits is so great. Bravo, Netflix. pic.twitter.com/GZGJlf20mO— CJ Woliver (@CJWoliver) July 6, 2020
Causing Fights One Episode At a Time
It took watching #unsolvedmysteries with my BF for me to realize that I’m the brave one in this relationship. We’re in trouble. pic.twitter.com/lVDKvyViSO— Gabriela Jimenez (@JayGabz14) July 6, 2020
Give Us More Already!
More @Unsolved please, @netflix! #UnsolvedMysteries— Robert Chipman (@tailbest) July 6, 2020
Wait, They're Serious?!
Me at the end of unsolved mysteries finding out that is it in fact, unsolved pic.twitter.com/VNV5P9KLqu— darlene (@darleneraye) July 6, 2020
Gonna Figure It Out
Binge watching #UnsolvedMysteries on Netflix and I’m ready to brew a pot of coffee and stay up all night figuring these out. pic.twitter.com/P5SGFXcd69— Alex (@AlexStamas) July 6, 2020
The Unsolved Mysteries reboot is now streaming on Netflix.
Have you watched the new batch of episodes? If so, let us know your thoughts in the comments section!prev
