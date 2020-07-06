Unsolved Mysteries Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic Over the Netflix Reboot

At long last, Unsolved Mysteries has returned and as of now, Netflix has ordered an initial batch of six episodes from the minds behind Stranger Things. Despite not having a host this time around, fans are still feeling nostalgic about the premise of the show as the masses had time to binge it over an extended holiday weekend. Retooled for a new age, the original Unsolved Mysteries ran for 580 episodes over the course of nearly 20 years.

As evidenced by the show's title, the series looks at bizarre cases around the world that have yet to be solved. The official synopsis from Netflix is below.

"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.​"

