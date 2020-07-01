Unsolved Mysteries: Does Netflix Reboot Have a Host or Original Theme?

Other than the titular mysteries themselves, two of the things fans of Unsolved Mysteries most associate with the series is former host Robert Stack and the series' creepy theme song. The new reboot of the program that has just landed on Netflix opted to, rather than find a host who could capture the charm of Stack, go without a host at all, often using title cards to alert viewers to pertinent information as interviews with subjects connect the events being recalled. While the program is missing a host, it does honor Stack by injecting his image into the background of its opening title, as seen above, while the new series' theme is essentially a rebooted updated of the jingle that feels both fresh and familiar all at once.

The program first launched in 1987 as a series of specials before it was turned into a recurring series. While Stack is the most memorable host of the series, those initial specials also featured Raymond Burr and Karl Malden before Stack took over for the weekly installments. Candyman star Virginia Madsen joined Stack as a co-host briefly, while Dennis Farina served as the host of the rebooted series following the initial run's ending and Stack's passing.

This new take on the concept is described, "The iconic series Unsolved Mysteries is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."

The '80s and '90s saw a newfound love of the unexplained on the small screen, but what made a program like Unsolved Mysteries so different is that it depicted cases and events that had yet to be answered, often encouraging viewers to reach out to the organization if they had any clues about the events they had seen in the program. While the Netflix series won't be debuting episodes on a weekly basis, it still encourages viewers at the end of each episode to use various resources in hopes of uncovering answers for the bizarre events chronicled.

The first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are now streaming on Netflix.

